Diddy once said, “Get money, have fun and TREAT YOUR WOMAN LIKE A QUEEN” but his not-so-sneaky link Caresha aka Yung Miami clearly believes in reciprocity. The acclaimed rapstress gifted the Bad Boy CEO with an iced-out chain at his 53rd birthday celebration.

Over the weekend the Hip Hop mogul presented the Revolt host with a diamond-encrusted chain and pendant that spelled out “Love” – his fairly newly adopted name and mantra.

Many celebs were in attendance at Puff’s party including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Teyana Taylor – and you already knew his beloved sister in music, Mary J. Blige, was gon’ be in the mix.

Party-goers watched intently as he unwrapped his gift from his main squeeze, Miami and the crowd oohed and aahed when the elaborate chain was finally revealed.

The “I Need A Girl” rapper then kissed Miami and instructed someone to place the chain on his neck.

Diddy and Miami shared many intimate hugs throughout the night and even what appeared to be their own secret little handshake.

The two have reportedly been dating for a year and half but are not in a committed relationship. They have been spotted on multiple vacations together including an escape to “The City of Love”, Paris.

A video was also shared in Diddy’s L.A. mansion where he can be heard saying,

“Ain’t nobody lovin’ me like this…F*** them”.

Those words had to be hurtful to the Cannabis CEO’s other known boo thang, Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son, Sire Jackson. On socials, she and Caresha have been taking shots at one another for months over their respective relationships with the Ciroc CEO.

In the video, Diddy continued as he paced back and forth,

“She lovin’ me like this. That’s what’s up. That’s what the f*** is up. That’s what I f*** wit.”

He then catches a glimpse of the icy neckpiece in the mirror and shouts, “Oh sh**!” repeatedly.

After he’s face to face with the “Take Yo Man” rapper, he presses his palms together as he falls to one knee – bowing to Miami in appreciation for such an extravagant gift.

After returning to his feet, the record exec blurts out, “We’re going to make love” as he opens what appears to be his bedroom door.

Caresha later posted a photo of the two on her Instagram story captioned,

“I love the way you make ME feel”.

Daphne Joy also posted a photo of herslef and Diddy being playful in the ocean with the word, “blessed.” I guess she wasn’t too phased by Diddy’s remarks.

Prior to that, she shared a photo of a birthday cake she had custom-made for the mega-millionaire and a flick of the two chillin’ poolside. “Happy birthday to my favorite person,” Joy captioned the pic.

Mr. Combs received many expensive gifts that evening and birthday cakes reading “Love.” His mansion was also decorated with neutral balloons in intricate designs and attendees savored eats from the upscale restaurant Nobu.

Sounds like a halfway-decent birthday to me.