Astro Overview:

This week on November 16th and 17th both Venus and Mercury enter Sagittarius. With the planet of romance just coming out of Scorpio we may find ourselves being intense in a more cerebral and egoistical way in this department as opposed to highly sexual seductive and moody.

Be mindful of being extra flirtatious or making outrageous promises with someone (or someones) that you’ve no intention of getting serious with.

With Mercury in this naturally mercurial sign you may find that your brain is on fire. For some this will mean a ton of downloads via dreams and a surge of energy to get things wrapped up for the new year.

For others they may find that their mind is racing and they feel a subtle form of pressure that they can’t quite pinpoint the source of.

Either way – life is meant to be enjoyed. Rest when you need to and trust that spirit will sort out the rest of it.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN:

: Shifting your reality is a big theme this week that will prevail all the way through your Zodiac season. As soldiers of duty ruled by Saturn you’re excellent at doing what you have to do, but terrible at actually indulging your highest hearts desire. The only question you should ponder this week is – what is your soul calling you to do? RED FLAG: Don’t ignore your intuition about an ongoing situation – if it looks like a duck -it’s a duck. Move accordingly. SWEET SPOT: Listening to DNA upgrading frequencies this week on YouTube will not only help heal you and your ancestor but propel you past fears that are keeping you in tight loops.

