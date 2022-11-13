Guobadia Gushing: Here’s Why Fans Think Porsha & Simon’s Wedding Is Right Around The Corner

After a suspiciously short courtship and whirlwind engagement, it looks like Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Guobadia are ready to tie the knot any day now.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been tight-lipped about an official wedding date, but all signs point to the near future.

In addition to Porsha accidentally dropping a MAJOR clue, TMZ reports that she and Simon have secured a marriage license.

The outlet reports that according to Georgia public records, the license was issued back on August 19. There is apparently no expiration date for the license they secured, so it still doesn’t provide hints about the upcoming wedding date. And while the former housewife turned every part of her life, even messy family vacations, into a reality TV production, the wedding will reportedly be a very private affair. According to a source “with direct knowledge,” there are no plans to film the nuptials for Bravo, says TMZ.

Porsha Williams Accidentally Revealed Her Wedding Dress

Porsha unintentionally shared the biggest clue about wedding plans with her millions of followers this week. On Wednesday, Porsha tried on matching shirts with her sister Lauren Williams for her Amazon clothing drop and it was all fun and games—until things went left. While the sisters were laughing, Porsha panned the camera over to Lauren and revealed her wedding dress in the background.

Over 2,000 live viewers had a clear view of the lavish red wedding gown adorned in gold and feathers.

Porsha could have played off the moment because of the untraditional style of the dress, but instead, the panicked bride-to-be shouted;

“My wedding dress was in the thing! Take it down!”

Porsha’s shocked face and reaction were such a dead giveaway that fans questioned whether the moment was real. It’s unclear which of Porsha and Simon’s three weddings the dress is intended for, but it’s undeniably a showstopper.

The Future Mr. & Mrs. Guobadia Posed In Gold

On Saturday, Porsha posted stunning pictures from her pre-wedding photoshoot with Simon. Both lovebirds looked better than ever and Porsha revealed that the opulent photos were taken in Dubai.

“Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022,” Porsha wrote in the caption.

In the pics, Simon looked like his “Gift from God” turned back the hands of time.

He sported a slimmed-down silhouette in a sharp Black tux while Porsha glowed in a curve-hugging, plunging beaded gold and bronze gown with a high slit from Matopeda Atelier.

Many questioned the controversial couple after their rocky start, but can’t you feel the love in these pics?

Since her peachy departure from the franchise, RHOA fans have gone through Porsha withdrawal and buzz about her highly anticipated wedding to Simon only makes us miss her even more.

Do you think Porsha and Simon’s wedding really won’t be televised for Bravo? Weigh in in the comments.