Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Summer Walker getting dragged over her questionable job offer, Kenya Barris getting roasted over his swirl-ish Netflix Comedy ‘You People,’ Nia Long officially splitting with Ime Udoka, Keke Palmer announcing her pregnancy on SNL, Prime Video dropping the first look for ‘Harlem’ Season 2, GloRilla shutting down Art Basel, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after dropping another industry bomb during a recent interview.

The singer recalled working with an unnamed producer who asked to take a shower together in exchange for two tracks.

“When it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘well, let’s take a shower together.’ I thought he was joking and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out or let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

(15:21 mark)

The Grammy Award-winning star first told Access Live about what went down when #MeTooMovement revelations were consistently making headlines.

“Ummm..basically it was very weird,” she told Access Live. “We started out really cool. He’s very talented. And when it got down to the business of two records that I wanted, it kind of was like, okay, well, okay take a shower with me and let’s go out on a date and I’ll give you the music.”

This week’s compilation features delivering heat along with Anitta, Yung Miami, and Kayla Nicole giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Rosa Acosta, Tori Brixx, and Jourdin Pauline so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.