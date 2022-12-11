Bossip Video

In May Fulton County prosecutors unleashed a sweeping RICO case against Young Thug’s YSL label. Prosecutors alleged YSL was not a record label but instead a violent gang engaging in crime around the city. Young Thug was arrested at his home while Gunna turned himself in the next day. In total 28 people were arrested and since then every bond motion has been denied. Now with the trial fast approaching prosecutors are filing motions to “protect the integrity of the case”.

Prosecutors File Motions To Ban Cameras In Upcoming YSL RICO Case Over Fear Of Witness Tampering

Bail motions have been denied in the ongoing YSL RICO case out of fears of witness tampering. Reportedly witnesses are in in protective custody out of fears for their safety after repeated threats. This has prompted Fulton County DA Fani Willis to file a motion to ban cameras at the trial.

“Several witnesses have expressed safety concerns to the State and they are concerned about the safety of themselves and their families should they choose to testify,” Willis said. “The State is concerned that video recordings of witnesses’ and victims’ faces could endanger these individuals’ safety.” She continued, “Permitting an audio recording while prohibiting video recording will protect the safety of witnesses and other associated parties while still recognizing and supporting this State’s policy favoring open judicial proceeding. This Court has the discretion to determine whether or not to allow electronic and photographic coverage of the proceedings; the State simply asks this Court to prohibit video recording of the trial, while permitting audio recordings so the process will remain open to the public.”

The trial is set to begin January 9th after prosecutors efforts to move the trial to March 2023 were denied.