Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the explosive Tory Lanez trial, Yung Miami clapping back at critics of her Diddyship, Diddy defending his special shawtywopship with Yung Miami, Lil Fizz‘s cheeky nudes leaking onto social media, ‘relationship expert’ Derrick Jaxn announcing his divorce, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after admitting to getting a BBL on her new album SOS.

The buzzy album (expected to sell 275,000-300,000 album and debut at #1 on the charts) opens with the title track where SZA sets the tone by admitting to getting the popular procedure done.

“So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

TDE’s fist lady reiterated her romp was rounder due to surgery on the song “Conceited,” singing: “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Fans applauded her honesty and cake wizardry of the surgeon who performed her procedure.

Sza got the best bbl in the world. pic.twitter.com/RL7nDOuzcu — Sapphic Slayicia Fox 👄💋💄 (@slayicia) December 10, 2022

SZA has previously opened up about her struggles with body image, particularly being insecure about having “no booty”.

In the song “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” she sings: “I know you’d rather be laid up with a big booty/Prolly hella positive ’cause she got a big booty/I know I’d rather be paid up/You know I’m sensitive ’bout having no booty, having no body, only you buddy”

“I don’t feel guilty about it. I just got my body done ain’t no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion and coulda did without it” pic.twitter.com/koyOZQvg2B — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) December 9, 2022

This week’s compilation features Jordyn Woods delivering heat along with La La Anthony and Kayla Nicole giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Ana Montana, and the Clermont Twins so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.