Soul-Smoldering Songstress Baby Rose Stuns At ‘Creed III’ Premiere In LA

Baby Rose is BAD

The buzzy Creed III premiere in LA was bustling with Black girl magic from Serena Williams, Phylicia Rashad, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Tessa Thomspon, Marsai Martin, and emerging star Baby Rose who slayyyed the carpet ahead of her formal introduction to a global audience via the blockbuster film’s soundtrack.

Blessed with a hauntingly beautiful voice that soars in a pivotal moment during Creed III, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter embodies everything jaded music lovers claim is missing from new-age R&B.

‘I used to dream of a moment like this, shouts out to GOD,’ she wrote underneath her stunning photo from the Creed III carpet. Beyond honored to be apart of this historical moment. “Heavy is the Head” is a song written about the weight of success, fear of regression, painful sacrifices, survivor’s remorse and in spite of all of that, the will to WIN anyway. It was easy to write.. I’ve been there. I am thankful to everyone that was a part of the record and film, for bringing this to fruition. @creedmovie and its soundtrack are coming 3.3.23′

Born Jasmine Rose Wilson in Washington D.C., Baby Rose first realized the power of her voice by performing original poems at family gatherings.

Despite being bullied for her baritone vocals throughout her childhood and teen years, she ultimately found comfort in songwriting with inspirations ranging from Nina Simone to Janis Joplin.

Her upcoming sophomore album Through and Through (dropping on April 28th) is another step toward R&B stardom based on the groovy lead single “I Won’t Tell” (featuring Smino) and tease of hypnotic slow-burner ‘Paranoid’ mid-video.

With the most unique voice in music and swoon-worthy beauty, we’re certain that Baby Rose is R&B/Soul’s next IT-girl.

Baby rose is so damn fine it don’t make no damn sense — DONT FORGET PANTONE STILL OUT NOW (@Da_Boi_Fox) August 30, 2022

