Bossip Video

In #RHOP repercussions news, an estranged husband of a Potomac housewife is suing over allegations that he performed oral sex on a man.

Michael Darby is seeking $2 million in damages from Candiace Dillard after the housewife alleged on season 7 of the Bravo show that he was a “client” of a man whose “d*** he sucks.”

Candiace dropped the bomb during a “burn session” hosted by Dr. Wendy Osefo after Darby’s s estranged wife Ashley gloated over allegations that Dillard’s husband flirted with her friend.

Dillard quickly clapped back at her castmate for being vindictive while allegedly harboring a secret.

“Ashley your husband likes to leave you and go to a man named [redacted’s] house and suck his d***,” said Candiace. “Oh, are you veering off the path?” asked Ashley. “Is this deflection?” “So let’s not, ’cause Chris ain’t sucking no d***!”

Candiace added in a confessional that she “wasn’t supposed to talk about this person.”

TMZ reports that in his lawsuit Michael claims he sent Dillard a cease-and-desist letter earlier this year but she has yet to retract her story.

When Candiace made the allegations she was blasted by some Bravo watchers who believed the accusation had “homophobic undertones” while others took her side and pointed out previous allegations made against Darby.

In 2018 Michael Darby was criminally charged with sexual assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact for allegedly grabbing the behind of a male #RHOP cameraman.

The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence but Ashley’s castmates also accused Darby of groping Real Housewives of Potomac producers and he was accused of grabbing the butt of Andy Cohen.

On season 4 of #RHOP, Robyn Dixon said that Darby made a comment about oral sex involving her partner Juan Dixon. Ashley vehemently denied the allegations.

Despite the rumors, Candiace’s claim has yet to be confirmed and Darby wants her to pay up for it.

What do YOU think about Michael Darby suing Candiace Dillard?