LaTocha Scott Speaks On Xscape Performing Without Her And Whether She’s Still Part Of The Group Don’t let Wikipedia fool you! Just because the singers drifted their separate ways doesn’t mean LaTocha is out of Xscape, said the songstress. LaTocha claimed to not mind about the group’s shows going on without her because they’ve done it in the past. However, she thinks they should use the Xscap3 name. “They should’ve probably respected it in that way because it’s not Xscape until it’s all four of us. I don’t want them not to make money and do shows,” she continued. There’s still hope for another reunion because LaTocha says she “never left” the group. “My name is off [the Wikipedia page], but I’m still part of Xscape,” she said. Xscape’s mama drama wasn’t exclusive to Tamika and LaTocha’s mother Gloria, who calls herself the fifth member of the group. In addition to Tiny Harris’ mother Ms. Diane appearing in Tamika’s video of receipts, Mama Joyce apparently got tagged into the R&Beef. According to LaTocha, Kandi’s mom hasn’t changed much in all the years since Xscape started as teenagers. “She actually called me to tell me to stop singing,” LaTocha said about the outspoken elder. “She said, ‘Stop singing. You’re causing a lot of friction.’ So, no, she hasn’t changed.” Xscape member LaTocha Scott-Bivens claims that Mama Joyce told her to stop singing.https://t.co/gAjePs3Ad1 pic.twitter.com/aG6Q3tvDbf — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 10, 2023 Yikes! There’s clearly more than enough music and drama for another season of Queens of R&B if both Xscape and SWV agree to work together again. What do you think of Queens of R&B? Did LaTocha Scott “Xscape The Truth” on Watch What Happens Live?

