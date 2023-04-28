In Love Is Messy Blind news, a former couple is making headlines for hinting at alleged infidelity on both sides of their marriage.

Iyanna McNeely of Love Is Blind season 2 alleged this week that her ex-husband Jarrette Jones cheated on her. Shortly thereafter, however, Jones shared a story saying that he was suspicious that his “hand-holding” wife might have been unfaithful first.

Earlier this week Iyanna, 29, said that she discovered that Jarrette,33, was unfaithful because a woman confessed to being with him just days before they filmed Netflix’s After The Altar special. She also said that she had been “gung-ho” about lying and protecting him regarding the matter.

“Jarrette cheated. I found out three days before After the Altar,” Iyanna aid on her Feel in the Blank podcast sfter admititng that she still loves him but he’s “stupid.” “I received an email with very specific details.”

Iyanna immediately said she wanted to file for divorce, which she later did in October 2022, but she initially stayed with Jarrette because her mother urged her to do so.

“Immediately I was like, ‘I want a divorce. I want a divorce,'” she said.. “And my mom was like, ‘Iyanna, you’re making a decision on anger,’ and I realized she’s right. I couldn’t do that, it’s a marriage.”

Despite trying to make things work, Iyanna said they were both “unhappy” because it was a “terrible fit” and it was difficult to film After the Altar because of the alleged cheating reveal.

“It was so much for me to still film after that and pretend as if, not pretend as if everything was OK, but I just couldn’t talk about it,” said Iyanna on Feel in the Blank. “I think we both were [pretending]. Jarrette was unhappy too. I was unhappy, Jarrette was unhappy. It was a terrible fit. He wasn’t ready, and I guess to an extent I wasn’t either. However, I would have been a good wife to someone who has a good partner to me,” she added.

Later on a TikTok live stream, she told fans that her ex-husband is “ridiculously unhealed” and felt as though he wasn’t that into her, a significant comment considering that Jarrette initially proposed to Mallory Zapata, another Love Is Blind star, first.

“It wasn’t just [the cheating], we were wildly incompatible. Different interests, he’s not growth mindset, and that frustrated the s*** out of me. He used to think I talked too much…that man didn’t like me, y’all.” said Iyanna. “I”m pretty sure he did not like me.”

Amid fan outrage about the cheating news, Jarrette went live on Instagram to tell his side of the story and he seemingly hinted that his ex-wife was not innocent in their coupledom.

Jarrette Jones Goes Live, Says He Saw Iyanna McNeely Holding A Man’s Hand

On Thursday, Jones detailed a story to his followers of a night when he picked up his “drunk” wife from a bar and saw her holding hands with another man.

According to Jones, the incident happened during th first month of their marriage and he was shocked by what he saw.

“I go inside this location, I’m looking for her, [but] I cannot find her,” said Jones. “When I did find her, she was holding hands with another guy walking down the stairs and I’m like ‘Wtf is this?’ “She was drunk, we went home, we got into an argument when we got home,” he added.

He also refuted fan claims that the unnamed man was just being a gentleman at the time.

“He was not helping her down the stairs,” insisted Jones.

Ultimately Jones told his followers that “that that woman [Iyanna]” whom he still cares for can “say whatever she wants to say but it doesn’t mean it’s true.”

He also seemingly took accountability for cheating.

“I wanted to speak my truth and get my stuff out there,” said Jones. “‘I’m big on character, I’m big on accountability. I’ve learned from it.”

As you can imagine, #LIB watchers aren’t buying Jarrette’s story and they’re sending him shade on social media for being less than serious with the allegations.

Iyana: Jarrette cheated on me and brought another woman into my apartment and slept with her Jarrette: oh word? Well I’m gunna tell everyone about that one time I caught you holding a random guys hand at a bar! Please be so fr rn 😂 — energy✨ (@pamlikedaspray_) April 28, 2023

Jarrette is a very foolish person.

You did that video for what?

You were accused of something, you are telling us when Iyanna was drunk and was holding hands with a guy?

Did she cheat on you?

Mumu man #LoveIsBlind — lizzy (@misslezeey) April 28, 2023

Iyanna has since told her side of the hand-holding story.

“I don’t like that he’s going to use this situation against me,” said the Netflix star.

