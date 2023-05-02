Great gowns, beautiful gowns!
— rául (@agbnjr) May 2, 2023
Last night’s Nicki-less, Gaga-less, Beyoncé-less, Zendaya-less Met Gala was another mostly dazzling display of daring fashions worn by our fave A-listers who showed up and showed out in honor of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.
Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1AZ1jIYkqo
— ryan (@ryanisdrama) May 1, 2023
If you somehow missed it, there were multiple celebs dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, Janelle Monáe showing off her Gawdly bawwwdy, Teyana Taylor eating Chick-fil-A at the fancy function, Diddy and Caresha going together real bad (again), and a now-infamous roach who attempted to steal the show while everyone waited for a fashionably late Rihanna to finally show up.
DOJA IS ACTUALLY HILARIOUS FOR THIS I’M CRYING😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8CbpeRmAZo
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023
The pregnant superstar made her way to the carpet in an oversized vintage floor-length fur coat from Fendi’s Fall 1997 archives designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.
RIHANNA THE QUEEN OF MET GALA pic.twitter.com/SgED3E3uLD
— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) May 2, 2023
Her giddy plus one A$AP Rocky was all smiles while matching her on theme fashion with a plaid kilt and blazer combo that the late designer previously wore.
I know this bitch did not have us up till damn near 10:00 PM to see her dressed like Coretta Scott King pic.twitter.com/cxV6q6xou1
— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) May 2, 2023
With all eyes on her every move, Rih switched things up for the red carpet where she dazzled in an all-white flowing A-line gown with a billowing train that paid homage to the silhouette and color palette Lagerfeld loved.
rihanna’s face card pic.twitter.com/054GDmi3gl
— val (@RihannasData) May 2, 2023
An oversized bouquet of camelia flowers enveloped Rihanna from head to hip in a viral fashion moment that showcased Chanel’s signature accent.
Obsessed. pic.twitter.com/BZX5u9L91V
— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) May 2, 2023
Oh yes, it was quite the serve on a glitzy night where the men of Hollywood finally stepped up and gave us something.
The men really stepped up on the Met Gala this year wait #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WlQJPu6WFv
— ☆ | SCREAM VI (@starzlumax) May 2, 2023
What was your fave Met Gala look from this year’s event? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from the 2023 Met Gala on the flip.
I know this bitch did not have us up till damn near 10:00 PM to see her dressed like Coretta Scott King pic.twitter.com/cxV6q6xou1
— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) May 2, 2023
— rául (@agbnjr) May 2, 2023
Rihanna son must’ve shitted up his back cause it’s pushing 10 o clock
— track 8 is dhl 2.0 (@franksdior) May 2, 2023
rihanna at the met this year #MetGala pic.twitter.com/f1Jd5pSnvg
— ☆ (@rafacldclgado) May 1, 2023
Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1AZ1jIYkqo
— ryan (@ryanisdrama) May 1, 2023
rihanna becoming that friend that won't leave her man at home like girl i invited you and you alone omg
— zae (@itszaeok) May 2, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Mary said “Fuck a theme. We going to the dancery!” https://t.co/0nopXE6HM7
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 2, 2023
LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/bf7SkThmgV
— Pree (@diabolicalpree) May 2, 2023
Fashions by Lori Lightfoot, Inc. https://t.co/cijibW6nvg
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 1, 2023
Theon Greyjoy https://t.co/GfIk9vVnRK
— . (@MoAshlei) May 2, 2023
Doug and Jackie Christie pic.twitter.com/uSO5XaKSQE
— 𝙳 𝙰 𝚁 𝚁 𝙴 𝙻 𝙻 𝙳 𝙰 𝚂 𝙷 (@DarrellTheDon) May 2, 2023
That cockroach at the #MetGala served pic.twitter.com/DfQXmyQc6T
— 𝕆 ℝ 𝔼 𝕃 (@OrelBryanG) May 2, 2023
– I’d rather have Jesus than— pic.twitter.com/G7d0X5rdlO
— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) May 2, 2023
hey kid wanna buy a watch pic.twitter.com/oTstgdyWcl
— dij (@DijahSB) May 2, 2023
-
#FlexExcellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2023
-
#FlexExcellence: Tammy Rivera, Monica, Dr. Heavenly & Erica Dixon Send Their Celebrity Seeds Off To Prom In Style
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Kylie Jenner Klaims It’s A ‘Misconception’ That She’s Had ‘So Much Surgery’ On Her Face, Kauses Kosmetic Kommotion Akross Internet
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Jackson Battles With Pop Star's Estate Over Secret Deal
-
Riding Dirty: Stevie J. Ordered To Return Faith Evans' $164K Mercedes After Joyriding To Coachella
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.