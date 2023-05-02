Bossip Video
Last night’s Nicki-less, Gaga-less, Beyoncé-less, Zendaya-less Met Gala was another mostly dazzling display of daring fashions worn by our fave A-listers who showed up and showed out in honor of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

If you somehow missed it, there were multiple celebs dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, Janelle Monáe showing off her Gawdly bawwwdy, Teyana Taylor eating Chick-fil-A at the fancy function, Diddy and Caresha going together real bad (again), and a now-infamous roach who attempted to steal the show while everyone waited for a fashionably late Rihanna to finally show up.

The pregnant superstar made her way to the carpet in an oversized vintage floor-length fur coat from Fendi’s Fall 1997 archives designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

Her giddy plus one A$AP Rocky was all smiles while matching her on theme fashion with a plaid kilt and blazer combo that the late designer previously wore.

With all eyes on her every move, Rih switched things up for the red carpet where she dazzled in an all-white flowing A-line gown with a billowing train that paid homage to the silhouette and color palette Lagerfeld loved.

An oversized bouquet of camelia flowers enveloped Rihanna from head to hip in a viral fashion moment that showcased Chanel’s signature accent.

Oh yes, it was quite the serve on a glitzy night where the men of Hollywood finally stepped up and gave us something.

What was your fave Met Gala look from this year’s event? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from the 2023 Met Gala on the flip.

