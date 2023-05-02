Great gowns, beautiful gowns!

Last night’s Nicki-less, Gaga-less, Beyoncé-less, Zendaya-less Met Gala was another mostly dazzling display of daring fashions worn by our fave A-listers who showed up and showed out in honor of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1AZ1jIYkqo — ryan (@ryanisdrama) May 1, 2023

If you somehow missed it, there were multiple celebs dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, Janelle Monáe showing off her Gawdly bawwwdy, Teyana Taylor eating Chick-fil-A at the fancy function, Diddy and Caresha going together real bad (again), and a now-infamous roach who attempted to steal the show while everyone waited for a fashionably late Rihanna to finally show up.

DOJA IS ACTUALLY HILARIOUS FOR THIS I’M CRYING😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8CbpeRmAZo — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023

The pregnant superstar made her way to the carpet in an oversized vintage floor-length fur coat from Fendi’s Fall 1997 archives designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

RIHANNA THE QUEEN OF MET GALA pic.twitter.com/SgED3E3uLD — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) May 2, 2023

Her giddy plus one A$AP Rocky was all smiles while matching her on theme fashion with a plaid kilt and blazer combo that the late designer previously wore.

I know this bitch did not have us up till damn near 10:00 PM to see her dressed like Coretta Scott King pic.twitter.com/cxV6q6xou1 — Lo (@solodeauxleaux) May 2, 2023

With all eyes on her every move, Rih switched things up for the red carpet where she dazzled in an all-white flowing A-line gown with a billowing train that paid homage to the silhouette and color palette Lagerfeld loved.

An oversized bouquet of camelia flowers enveloped Rihanna from head to hip in a viral fashion moment that showcased Chanel’s signature accent.

Oh yes, it was quite the serve on a glitzy night where the men of Hollywood finally stepped up and gave us something.

The men really stepped up on the Met Gala this year wait #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WlQJPu6WFv — ☆ | SCREAM VI (@starzlumax) May 2, 2023

What was your fave Met Gala look from this year’s event? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from the 2023 Met Gala on the flip.