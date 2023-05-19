*pours wine, lights candles, and slides into bubble bath*

Summer Walker is smoothing things out for the summer with her soul-soothing CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP (featuring J. Cole and Childish Gambino) that’s sure to please Neo-Soul lovers looking for mood-elevating music during these stressful times.

Summer Walker got me pissed at a baby daddy I don’t even got lord Clear 2 is special pic.twitter.com/OwKUPmFCkX — CANARY MONTANA | CHRISTMAS KID 🎄 (@beapercolator) May 19, 2023

The ‘Girls Need Love’ singer made sure to warn new fans about the 9-track project’s vibey grooves that differ from her radio-ready R&B jams.

“For my new listeners I want to let it be known that CLEAR projects are my favorite music to make, it’s slick the only time I actually have fun making music,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s raw it’s real it’s live. This for my day 1 fans, the rest of y’all will get y’all auto tune packed radio joints when the album come out *eyeroll emoji* *upside down smiley face*”

To the one’s complaining about the new Summer Walker EP…SHE WARNED YALL😭 #CLEAR2 pic.twitter.com/Dx3aLTu1zH — Yona.🤍 (@itsyonaaa___) May 19, 2023

Summer announced that ‘Pull Up’ would serve as the first single and dropped the BMF-inspired video featuring maybe-boo (or promo boo?) Lil Meech.

A critically-acclaimed collaboration between Summer, Bishop, David, and go-to engineer Dos Dias, the live CLEAR series features Summer in her purest form over buttery backdrops that smolder in your spirit.

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s best engineers/producers, Dos Dias continues to shine while contributing to major projects like Kendrick Lamar‘s Grammy-winning album Mr. Morales and The Big Steppers.

“I’m a firm believer that we’re people that made our hobbies our careers,” he said in an interview with Revolt. “It’s really tough sometimes to separate it. I honestly gave up — I’m not going to separate it anymore. So, you have to figure out a way around it. The only way we can do that is the relationships we have with each other. Whether it’s me as an engineer or producer, it’s been therapy for me, and I’m pretty sure it’s been therapy for them as well.”

