Summer Walker put on an unforgettable concert, Thursday night at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Cars lined up around the block and countless fans packed out Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to watch and celebrate the growth of multi-platinum hitmaker, Summer Walker. The mom of three performed hits at her sold-out concert from her chart-topping new EP ‘CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP.’

The EP was released May 19 and has already garnered rave reviews. The nine-track EP, a sequel to 2019’s CLEAR EP, boasts a starry lineup of A-list collaborators such as Childish Gambino and J. Cole and production work from Solange, Steve Lacy, John Kirby and Jay Versace.

“For my new listeners I want to let it be known that CLEAR projects are my favorite music to make, it’s slick the only time I actually have fun making music,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s raw it’s real it’s live. This for my day 1 fans, the rest of y’all will get y’all auto tune packed radio joints when the album come out *eyeroll emoji* *upside down smiley face*”

The evening started with Grammy winner, record producer, songwriter, and DJ Bryan Michael Cox spinning his favorite tunes old and new for the crowd. As fans continued to pack out the performance hall, a local comedian took the stage to entertain the crowd and lighten the mood.

Summer eventually took the stage and opened the show with a new single, “New Type” featuring Childish Gambino. Let us be the first to tell you that the mic was on! The singer and songwriter looked stunning in her silk robe accessorized with feathers and diamonds. Her devoted fans cheered at every movement and sang all the songs word for word.

Summer had three outfit changes and wowed the crowd when she made a grand entrance on the stage dressed in a gold, glittery, flesh-tone body suit with a veil headpiece to match. The band, orchestra, and background singers were all dressed in white and her dancers complemented the white theme, dressed in their flesh-tone, sparkly body suits. Fellow artist and director, Teyana Taylor helped choreograph, design, and coach a performance Summer Walker’s fans will never forget.

The R&B sensation took moments out of her extravagant set to pay tribute to friend and mentor, Erykah Badu, R&B heartthrob D’Angelo and R&B OG Ginuwine. Other parts of her set included a BTS video of Summer interacting with her kids, fellow R&B singer, SZA, rapper J.Cole, recording in the studio, and more.

Fans were then given the mic and had the opportunity to say a live message dedicated to Summer and other fans attending the concert. Per Walker’s request, her committed fanbase was dressed in cocktail attire and matched the artist’s energy while on stage.

Before the concert came to an end special guest, friend, and R&B vocalist Ari Lennox joined Walker on stage for their hit record “Unloyal.”

Summer Walker’s “One Night Only” CLEAR EP Series Concert definitely set the tone for all her future shows and gave fans an insight into the performer’s growth as an artist.

Would you a buy a ticket to see Summer Walker if she decides to go on tour? Let us know in the comments!

Check out a gallery of photos from Summer Walker’s “One Night Only” CLEAR EP Series Concert below: