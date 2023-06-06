Bossip Video

After Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk violated probation from his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, he’s been ordered to serve the rest of his nine-year sentence in prison.

Another day and yet another insane twist in the YSL RICO Trial. Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk was one of the 28 people named in the 56-count indictment against YSL. Luckily for him, he was able to accept a plea deal similar to Gunna’s back in December. Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. With that, he accepted a 12-year sentence and was allowed two years to be commuted to time served alongside 10 years probation.

According to WSBTV, staying out of trouble proved to be too tall of a task for Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier. After he was arrested on May 4 during a traffic stop, police found a firearm in his vehicle and he was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Now, he’s learned his fate and during a hearing for his probation violation on Monday, his probation was revoked.

“You got arrested with a gun, and all you had to do was follow the rules, but instead, you are riding around with a gun,” a frustrated Judge Glanville stated.

Thus far in the case, Judge Glanville has been as fair as possible, all things considered, and he expressed concern that Grier would be in any trouble not even six months from his plea deal. Taking the violation seriously, Judge Glanville ordered Grier to serve the rest of his sentence (nine years and six months) in prison.