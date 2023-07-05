Bossip Video

Celebrities from all over the globe recently flocked to Michael Rubin’s estate for his 4th of July all-white party.

The serial entrepreneur and Fanatics CEO is known to throw some of the best parties on earth including his annual big bash during Super Bowl weekend. For the 4th of July, the exclusivity continued as Michael and his wife Camille Fishel hosted their annual all-white party at their Hamptons estate.

As always the guest list was insane and ALL of your favorites were in the building for Monday’s celebration.

The guest list included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Kylian Mbappe, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Micah Parsons, Damar Hamlin, Dez Bryant, C.J. Stroud, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg, David and Nicole Tepper, Dean Spanos, Emily Ratajkowski, David Adelman, Kenny Chesney Jed York, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and The Chainsmokers.

For entertainment, guests were treated to impromptu performances from Usher and special guest DJs that included Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski.

Jay-Z was even spotted driving himself to the party with Corey Gamble and others riding along.

Rubin’s Independence Day shin-dig is almost like the Avengers of celebrities linking up to celebrate in a grand fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuQO37BNFAt/

According to Michael Rubin, the party went on without any issues and this year the medical tent wasn’t even utilized.

You can take an in-depth look at the party below.