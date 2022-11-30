Bossip Video

Metro Boomin returns setting the bar high and proving he’s more than a producer.

Since the passing of his mother, producer Metro Boomin’ has been out of the spotlight and taking time to heal. Now that he’s returning, he is doing it in the grandest fashion ever. As a producer, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who wouldn’t call Metro a legend. The key to his entire business model is relationships and real connections. For the past few years he has delivered collaboration projects with our favorite artists over just a placement on their albums. Savage Mode II with 21 Savage produced a horror soundtrack that even featured narration from Morgan Freeman.

Metro Boomin Releases Heroes & Villains Short Film Featuring Lakeith Stanfield, Morgan Freeman, Gunna, and Young Thug

Metro Boomin is ready to release his second album and has enlisted the Hip-Hip and Hollywood Avengers for the task. Along with the album Metro has released a short film Heroes & Villains. The short film surprisingly features Gunna and Young Thug who have been behind bars most of the year. LaKeith Stanfield who disowned Hip-Hop previously this year, makes an appearance, and Morgan Freeman steps out the booth to join Metro in the film. Perhaps the most refreshing part is the teasing of a new track from Metro and Future who haven’t worked together nearly enough in recent years.

You can watch the full short film created by Gibson Hazard below. The album is set to release Friday, Dec. 2.