Kenya Moore’s divorce is STILL ongoing and a new filing has surfaced concerning one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars.

Her ex Marc Daly is reportedly “furious” that their 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn was present for the moment when Marlo Hampton kicked the door of his estranged wife’s hotel room. He reportedly isn’t upset with the Lé Archive founder, however, but with Kenya.

As previously reported the ladies of #RHOA were filmed in Birmingham and at one point Marlo banged on Kenya’s door with her hands and feet during a disagreement. An irate Kenya then threatened to call the cops on Marlo because her daughter Brooklyn was sleeping inside.

That moment is apparently being brought up in court by the restaurateur who’s still adamant that he doesn’t want their offspring on the Bravo show and reportedly believes that Kenya should be found in contempt over Marlo trying to “kick down” the door.

RadarOnline reports that Marc’s not only taking issue with that one-camera dustup but also believes that Kenya violated a court order to notify him of opportunities when their child would appear on camera.

In particular, he’s allegedly peeved that Brooklyn filed a Home Run Inn Pizza commercial alongside Kenya without “any discussion with” him and he only learned of the commercial via the internet.

Citing court documents, the publication adds that the restaurateur is claiming that he hasn’t been allowed to have FaceTime and in-person visits with their baby girl.

Further, he said the court order stated, “[Marc] shall be allowed daily telephonic, and/or video visitation with the minor child.” Marc said he “repeatedly requests calls and Facetime with [Brooklyn], and provides available times” but claims Kenya fails to respond. He said he’s only talked to Brooklyn twice in June and accused Kenya of refusing to “cooperate with in-person visits.”

Lord.

As previously reported after the couple announced their breakup in 2019, Kenya said that they were actually working on reconciling. The reconciliation continued throughout 2020 before an official filing came in 2021. Now they will finally face off in a trial later this month.

They do not have a prenup.