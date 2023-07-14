Bossip Video

For the fifty-leventh time, Future has decided to throw shade at Russell Wilson, this time on Quavo’s track “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

For years there has been a one-sided cold war between Atlanta superstar Future, his ex Ciara, and her pro-athlete hubby Russell Wilson and now a certain fertile father is drawing battle lines.

In a 2019 Beats1 interview, petty king Future was asked about Ciara and Russell’s union and he didn’t hold back.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do!” said Future. “I feel like he not being a man in that position. He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up,” he added.

Wilson seemingly responded on Instagram by taking the high road via a pic of his stepson Future Zahir having a touching moment with his little sister Sienna Princess Wilson captioned, “All That Matters.”

Since then, things have seemed peaceful and civil on all fronts without any new acts of aggression. That dry spell came to an end this week in a new song via Future on Quavo’s new track “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

In it, he shades the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Big dawg status, bill hopper I ball in his mall for my brothers Goyard bag, tote the cutter I got it out the field, fu*k Russell Go and ask Lori about the Patek, then go and ask Jordan ask Dess Phillipe water, tryna drown a b*tch, it’s a habit trickin’ on a b*tch Sh*t, I’m thinkin’ I could’ve been a pimp

Some people are pointing out the line could be a play on Quavo’s verse where he says he feels like “Puff and Russ” referencing Russell Simmons.

That however is highly unlikely and instead, it’s more likely that the Toxic King has reclaimed his throne.

You can listen to the full song below.