If Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks’ post-break-up beef wasn’t messy enough, it seems like the #RHOA alum took her relationship hopping to “Boyfriend #2” with Pleasure P.

The dust and drama are far from settled between Falynn and Jaylan, whose relationship played out in headlines and social media chatter. Despite seeking Couples Therapy to make it work for their blended family, the toxic twosome parted ways.

Once again, it doesn’t look like the entrepreneur stayed single for long. She’s already pushing (Pleasure) P in a new coupled-up post. Is this strictly business or Instagram official?

Falynn let the picture say it all with a simple caption of a heart, “#Galaxy,” and Pleasure P’s name. She looks absolutely overjoyed in the arms of her possible new man in the photo at sunset.

Pleasure shared the same picture with a sweet caption, sounding like they’re already pretty cozy.

“@falynnn I need more of you every moment,” he wrote with a matching heart and hashtag, “#galaxy.”

Who saw this coming? Definitely not the fans and followers of the TV personality’s previous public relationships. Several comments backtracked on singling out Simon Goubadia as the messy one in their marriage, which ended quickly and quietly before a fast engagement to former #RHOA star Porsha Williams.

Is Falynn the real drama after this latest plot twist?

Check out the reactions to Falynn Pina’s rumored new relationship with Pleasure P after the flip!