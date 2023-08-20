If Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks’ post-break-up beef wasn’t messy enough, it seems like the #RHOA alum took her relationship hopping to “Boyfriend #2” with Pleasure P.
The dust and drama are far from settled between Falynn and Jaylan, whose relationship played out in headlines and social media chatter. Despite seeking Couples Therapy to make it work for their blended family, the toxic twosome parted ways.
Once again, it doesn’t look like the entrepreneur stayed single for long. She’s already pushing (Pleasure) P in a new coupled-up post. Is this strictly business or Instagram official?
Falynn let the picture say it all with a simple caption of a heart, “#Galaxy,” and Pleasure P’s name. She looks absolutely overjoyed in the arms of her possible new man in the photo at sunset.
Pleasure shared the same picture with a sweet caption, sounding like they’re already pretty cozy.
“@falynnn I need more of you every moment,” he wrote with a matching heart and hashtag, “#galaxy.”
Who saw this coming? Definitely not the fans and followers of the TV personality’s previous public relationships. Several comments backtracked on singling out Simon Goubadia as the messy one in their marriage, which ended quickly and quietly before a fast engagement to former #RHOA star Porsha Williams.
PLEASURE P & FALYNN??? pic.twitter.com/HkPEJHgOFE
— MISS GRIPPY 🇱🇷 (@KuntaKeaKizzy) August 19, 2023
Is Falynn the real drama after this latest plot twist?
Check out the reactions to Falynn Pina’s rumored new relationship with Pleasure P after the flip!
Social Media Reacts To Pleasure P & Falynn Pina’s Coupled-Up Posts: “Simon Was Right”
The internet is deep in Falynn’s business because she and Jaylan took their problems public. Following the fallout on TV and in interviews, everyone seems to have an opinion on the hugged-up hilarity with Pleasure P.
The comments on Falynn and Pleasure’s post warned her about making the same mistakes by moving too fast. Others joked about her following in Lori Harvey’s footsteps.
“Girl, Don’t you think you should heal first? 4 baby dads and 4 kids, you need to make smarter decisions,” a concerned comment said.
“She tryna be the next Lori Harvey … pleasure p tho? Now that is crazy af,” someone joked.
“Girl this better be for a music video cos I can’t keep windmilling for u 😭😭 I couldn’t do nun but laugh seeing this fr,” a fed-up fan said.
“She went from millionaire to suga momma to boyfriend number two. She don’t have a type, she just wants to be mentioned and relevant.”
“THE APOLOGY to Simon need to be loud, cause the way yall dragged this man for leaving and find him some happiness was crazy,” one critic replied.
“Pleasure is not about to pay for the momma, aunties, sisters and nephews and them,” someone else pointed out.
Despite the replies calling out Falynn for ” jumping from relationship to relationship,” others defended her for living her best life.
“Falynn doing what men have been doing to women for years and years. Leave her alone. Double standards ain’t cute,” one supporter wrote.
Lyfe Jennings responded like they’re the real deal: “Bro in love leave him alone”
“She can date who she pleases and when she wants. Stop HATING and posting NEGATIVE crap!!! You all are so MISERABLE!!!” a defender said.
Someone else quoted Pleasure’s hit song, joking she moved on “‘Cause the first one he ain’t really seem like he know what to dooooouooooo.”
It’s unclear if these posts are for drumming up attention for a music video, but Falynn did mention a new boo. As BOSSIP previously reported, Falynn addressed Jaylan’s “groomer” allegations in a recent interview.
In addition to denying that she exploited their age gap, she claimed Jaylan got violent about her new boo.
“When he found out that I finally was like moving on, taking those steps towards seeing other people…I’ll never forget it, he came home it was 4 in the morning, he came busting in the door and choked me out,” she told The Baller Alert Show.
Check out more of the shocked and hilarious reactions below.
Atlanta seems so small cause why are Pleasure P and Falynn dating????😭😭😭
— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) August 20, 2023
I’m so angry that this boring girl, falynn is even affiliated with rhoa. Ugh! pic.twitter.com/qpTqaqL2e4 https://t.co/yB1w3Lr6Os
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) August 19, 2023
The way falynn carrying on I don't believe porsha tore up a happy home that home was already tore up
— E$ (@Guts_Glam_Glory) August 19, 2023
Falynn was already w another nxgga prego!!! Porsha ain’t do shit but get w an available nxgga!! And they never friends https://t.co/6hvhEfrka2
— Big Momma (@AHaitianMermaid) August 19, 2023
I'm glad I never saw a negative thing about Porsha marrying Simon.
The way Falynn is moving, promoting a shirt like this, she was the problem & Simon was in the right. https://t.co/Or4eOxTZJL pic.twitter.com/NuHKEqR9D2
— ACE ☯️🇳🇬⚧ (@TalkAmarachi) August 18, 2023
Hold on so I just found out jaylen is 23 NOWWWWWWWW…. Falynn girl it’s not looking good for you 😭 that boy was 20 or 21 when you got with him. baby girl you’re a full blown groomer!
— Lipstick Lover 💖💜💙 (@BlackFemmeinism) August 19, 2023
Falynn is a hot mess. Don’t know how to sit down and be by herself. But, she’d make for great content on RHOA. https://t.co/3ILlfAoq57
— Jeff Asbestos (@SimplyMerv_) August 19, 2023
I want Falynn to rest. Like, honey c’mon…. Let’s go heal. https://t.co/1T5X1jvZvX
— LaFawnduh (@SkwishMitten) August 19, 2023
Falynn might not have all her marbles. How tf you ditch Simon for a young nigga and a has-been
— Emily Gilmore Apologist (@xoxotaye) August 20, 2023
With all this scrutiny on Falynn, whether it’s Pleasure P or someone else, she probably can’t hide her next relationship for long.
What do you think about Falynn Pina and Pleasure P’s as a new couple?
