The husband of a Real Housewife of Potomac was reportedly caught off guard by his wife’s request for a legal separation. Not only that, but the shocked spouse allegedly shared the news with two housewives’ husbands in case their wives wanted the tea.

As previously reported Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton have separated after nearly 11 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by Mia herself who said they “remain committed to their family” and requested privacy as they “figure things out.”

Now TMZ reports that Gordon did not see their separation coming and thought things were good between him and his wife until he got served.

Gordon Thornton Reportedly Shocked By Mia Thornton’s Request For Legal Separation

Sources close to the hubby told TMZ that Gordon was handed court docs on Mia’s behalf back in mid-August signifying her request to be separated.

The businessman was reportedly “blindsided” and is upset that his estranged wife is “BSing” by continuing to post him on social media as though things were copacetic ahead of her making the separation announcement.

Mia most recently posted Gordon on September 17 for his 71st birthday.

Gordon reportedly has yet to sign the separation papers but reportedly feels pressured to do so now that Mia’s told the world about the split.

That’s not all, however, Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard Bassett recently alleged that Gordon did something interesting after learning that his wife wanted to separate.

Hit the flip for that.