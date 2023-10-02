The husband of a Real Housewife of Potomac was reportedly caught off guard by his wife’s request for a legal separation. Not only that, but the shocked spouse allegedly shared the news with two housewives’ husbands in case their wives wanted the tea.
As previously reported Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton have separated after nearly 11 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by Mia herself who said they “remain committed to their family” and requested privacy as they “figure things out.”
Now TMZ reports that Gordon did not see their separation coming and thought things were good between him and his wife until he got served.
Gordon Thornton Reportedly Shocked By Mia Thornton’s Request For Legal Separation
Sources close to the hubby told TMZ that Gordon was handed court docs on Mia’s behalf back in mid-August signifying her request to be separated.
The businessman was reportedly “blindsided” and is upset that his estranged wife is “BSing” by continuing to post him on social media as though things were copacetic ahead of her making the separation announcement.
Mia most recently posted Gordon on September 17 for his 71st birthday.
Gordon reportedly has yet to sign the separation papers but reportedly feels pressured to do so now that Mia’s told the world about the split.
That’s not all, however, Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard Bassett recently alleged that Gordon did something interesting after learning that his wife wanted to separate.
Hit the flip for that.
Candiace was a recent guest on the Right Answers Mostly podcast and shared that she was shocked to hear the news about Mia and Gordon’s separation.
@rightanswersmostly
#CapCut 10/02, Our episode with #candiace is available anywhere you listen to podcasts! Trust us, you don’t want to miss it. #candiacedillard #rhop #realhousewives #rhopotomac #bravo #bravotv #realhousewives #scandal #realitytv #popculture #gizellebryant #ashleydarby
She went on to allege that Gordon reached out to her husband, Chris Bassett, and Dr. Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo because he wanted the ladies to have the “tea” on his estranged wife.
“I was not aware they were having marital issues until Gordon texted and was calling Chris and Eddie, and was like, ‘Mia, I’m leaving her and I’ve moved out,'” said Candiace on Right Answers Mostly. “This was like last month, and G was like, ‘I wanna give Candiace and Wendy all the tea so that they know what’s going on,'” she added.
Despite Gordon’s request, however, Candiace said she didn’t take the ammo bait even though she’s had previous problems with Mia.
“I was like, ‘Listen, I will get involved in a lot of s–t, I don’t want that karma on me,'” said Candiace.
“What I will say is, I feel like a lot of women, maybe intentionally or unintentionally, come on these shows as a subconscious escape from a situation that is maybe stifling them or keeping them from being their best or fullest selves,” added Candiace on Right Answers Mostly.
To further her point, she named previous housewives who documented their marital issues including Tamra Judge, NeNe Leakes considering her divorce and remarriage to the late Gregg Leakes and Monique Samuels (who she called “Pet Cemetery”) who’s been in headlines for recently finalizing her Chris Samuels divorce.
What do YOU think about Candiace claiming that Gordon wanted her to spill the tea about his separation?
