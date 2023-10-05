Bossip Video

Drake has delivered another taste of his upcoming album For All The Dogs by releasing “8 AM In Charlotte” in the wee “scary hours” of the morning.

On Friday, Drake will release his latest album offering For All The Dogs which comes after the release of his first book Titles Ruin Everything. After giving fans a sample of the project with his track “Slime You Out” featuring SZA, he’s back again, this time with another timestamp record.

“8 AM In Charlotte” is a classic Drake bar fest and features the rapper delivering nameless secrets about his peers leaving fans to guess who he’s dissing.

At one point in the track, he reveals that he has video footage of one of his peers bowing down to him and has it locked away in a safe.

We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face That’s why you got deserted by your n*ggas, like pudding and cake I got you on camera bowing down, but the footage is safe Thank God, another USB to put in the safe

As the track continues to pick up steam, social media users are suspecting that Drake’s “bowing down” line is about Kanye West who has been his longest-running on-again-off-agin foe.

Despite both coming together for their “Free Larry Hoover” concert, there is good reason to assume the beef is back on especially since Drake sampled Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye on “Search & Rescue.”

Later in “8 AM In Charlotte” Drake calls out rappers who try to cop pleas through his father Dennis Graham and in true master manipulator and gas-lighter fashion, he even blames his peers for making him the villain.

I swear that y’all turning me into the villain, I couldn’t escape/ Not sayin that I’m the best at what I do/ I’m just saying it’s me versus whoever wanna lose Pick anyone of the “who’s who”’s, I got two 2’s for new crews/ R.I.P. to the DJ from Houston, we loose screws/ Helicopters, cop lights, and news crews N*ggas steady cryin’ when my daddy went boo-hoo/ You probably heard a lot about the Boy, well, true-true, haha

The Boy promised For All The Dogs would be for those who missed the old Drake and this is a preview of what’s to come, his peers should be on notice that he’s going for headshots.

You can watch the video for “8 AM In Charlotte” featuring his adorable son Adonis below.