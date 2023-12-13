Bossip Video

During one of his random Instagram lives, Kodak Black candidly told fans that he uses meth and pops Percocet pills but emphatically said that cocaine is not an option.

Kodak Black is one of the luckiest rappers on the planet considering that he keeps getting second chances. In January 2020, he was sitting in a jail cell when Donald Trump pardoned him and commuted his existing sentence. Earlier this year, he failed a court-ordered drug test after he tested positive for fentanyl but once again luck was on his side and he remained a free man to perform at Rolling Loud before completing a 30-day rehab.

Most recently, fans and celebs like Ray J have posed questions about his well-being considering his appearance and slurred speech.

And just last week, the Florida rapper was arrested once again, this time for allegedly having cocaine in his possession.

According to Complex, Kodak recently went on Instagram Live to clear up any rumors surrounding his drug usage and refuted any claims of cocaine usage and possession. He did admit however to doing other drugs.

“If that s**t ain’t me, don’t put that on me,” said Kodak. “Don’t convict me of some s**t that ain’t me. Them people went cocaine on me. That’s the only s**t that I’m flaming about…I done told y’all, I did meth before. I ain’t into that s**t. I ain’t riding around with no cocaine. “I’ll tell God himself I do Percs and sh*t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me.”

That “medicine” Kodak is speaking of the Percocet prescribed to him after he was shot outside a 2022 Super Bowl party.

Play

“Even before I got shot and I had got prescribed to them again, I could say that I had started damn abusing [them].” “I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie,” he said. “I paid $350,000 and sh*t to get clean and get better […] I’ve done went to rehab by myself without the court having to tell me to do that. Just me wanting to better myself. I got children, homie, and I have to be here for them. I never have enough time on the streets to even be no junkie.”

Kodak was already on bail after police found 31 oxygen pills in his car earlier this year and his latest drug-related arrest isn’t ideal for someone who received a Presidential pardon. His lawyers have their work cut out for them but hopefully, he prevails.

Maybe this is all one big wakeup call.