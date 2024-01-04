Katt Williams has a bone to pick with some of his fellow comedians, and he’s not holding back any of his gripes.
The comedian made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, where he took shots at Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Rickey Smiley.
During their conversation, Williams insisted that he needed to address the lies said about him by what he referred to as “low-brow comedians,” going on to call the three aforementioned funny guys a “gang.”
“For 30 years, they’re a group. These aren’t three random guys,” Katt said on Club Shay Shay. “All of these dudes are co-entwined and they share secrets, and this is the age of truth.”
More specifically, Williams called out Cedric The Entertainer for plagiarism, accusing the comedian of stealing his joke from a comedy set in the late ’90s.
“This is not just a random joke. This is my very best joke and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke,” Williams explained. “1998, I’m doing this joke. It’s on ‘ComicView.’ Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience. He comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke.”
“Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on ‘The (Original) Kings Of Comedy,’ and he’s doing it verbatim,” he said.
Though Katt says he initially let Cedric slide for stealing his joke, that all changed when Cedric denied taking any material from him.
“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said.
Katt Williams’ Joke vs Cedric The Entertainer’s Joke
Thoughts pic.twitter.com/RKnQo5eOwR
— Evil Joe (@JoeMahgi) January 3, 2024
In response to these allegations, Cedric the Entertainer took to Instagram to issue a response. He commented under the clip of Katt calling him out and called his retelling of events “Revisionist History.”
“Regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” his comment continued. “I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including “Katt in the Hat”. At the Gibson Amphitheater.”
Cedric The Entertainer called Katt Williams “corny af” for talking “tough” in this sit down with Shannon Sharpe! https://t.co/UF9aiq4mz7 pic.twitter.com/TXmFcW6JGP
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 3, 2024
Katt Williams Calls Out Rickey Smiley, Rickey Responds
Moving on to Rickey Smiley, Williams took this opportunity to respond to claims he had previously made while talking to Sharpe in his own interview.
In 2002, Smiley and Williams co-starred in Friday After Next, with Kat playing Money Mike and Rickey playing Santa Claus. Smiley recently told Sharpe that he originally had the role of Mike, which Williams denies.
“This man told you he had Katt Williams’ role. He was going to be Money Mike, and Katt Williams was going to be the Santa Claus,” Williams began. “We auditioned in Los Angeles. I was audition No. 201. Two-hundred Black comedians auditioned for the role of Money Mike with me. You’re saying all 201 of us was auditioning, and you had already had the role and had already shot the role in four days?”
After working together in Friday After Next, Williams claimed he had a clause placed in his contract stating that he would only work with Smiley if he was wearing a dress.
“Now, what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it First Sunday? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did. It’s in my contract.” Katt said. “That’s where he’s a believable actor. Him and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save their life. They play good women.”
Rickey Smiley swiftly responded to Williams’ comments on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and denied lying about being up role the Money Mike role.
“I had no reason to go on Shannon Sharpe and lie about any of that, that’s what I auditioned for,” said Smiley. “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. Ain’t no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision.”
To emphasize his point, he even had his former manager call in to corroborate his story about the Money Mike audition.
“They wanted you to play Money Mike, that was the audition you did,” said the manager. “My recollection is, you had to go back and read for th execs from the studio one final time and the night before that, they said ‘No, we want you to play this role [Santa Claus].”
Rickey also denied Katt’s claim about him putting a clause in his contract about him wearing a dress.
“There was no contract ever in agreement with the First Sunday movie about me playing Bernice Jenkins,” said Smiley who noted that he played a female character “for the sake of funny.”
“It had nothing to do with Katt Williams’ contract. I respect Katt, definitely disappointed that you have to get on the air and explain something like this but that’s the truth.”
In conclusion, he added,
“We wanna wish Katt Williams the best on whatever, it ain’t nothing but love over here, just because we don’t agree.”
Rickey Smiley is the first to respond to Katt Williams interview 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/w1YPiWKAFd
— VINCE VAN (@VinceJVan) January 4, 2024
Katt Williams Shades Steve Harvey, Accuses Him Of Plagiarism
When it comes to Steve Harvey, Williams once again threw around allegations of plagiarism.
According to Katt, Harvey lifted the premise of his show, The Steve Harvey Show, from comedian Mark Curry. Curry starred as teacher Mark Cooper on the sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, while Harvey played a high school music teacher on his sitcom.
“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” Williams said. “Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit.”
Williams also took a shot at Harvey’s acting, poking holes in the Family Feud host’s previous claims that he didn’t want to pursue a career in film.
“You couldn’t be a movie star. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good…and look like Mr. Potato Head,” Williams said. “There ain’t none. You have to have range.”
Katt Williams Calls Out Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart Responds
Williams went on to take aim at Kevin Hart, alleging that every movie he had done during a certain timeframe was one of his leftovers .
“For a five year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk,” Katt said.
Kevin clearly caught wind of Katt’s comments and he responded by calling him “angry” while promoting the latest film he’s starring in.
“Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt”,” he tweeted
Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024
