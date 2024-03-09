BOSSIPs Weekly content recap featuring Nelly on ‘The Shop’, Shannon Sharpe addressing his haters, and more content you should watch.
It’s the weekend, and while you’ve got free time on your hands, we have all the content you should watch. The weekly recap focuses on viral content you need to watch to be updated on social media chatter. You can take a few hours to digest this content to kick-start your weekend!
BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap
Shannon Sharpe Addresses His Haters
Shannon Sharpe has a message for his haters and it’s all about the Benjamins. He alleges his Katt Williams interview netted him more money than any season he played in the NFL. If that isn’t cloth talk we don’t know what is.
The Shop Returns
LeBron James and Springhill Co’s The Shop has returned. Nelly caused an uproar alleging his era of hiphop from the early 2000s was the hardest to thrive in.
Stephen A Smith Vs. Pat Mcafee
SAS addressed rumors that circulated he had a heated confrontation with his peer Pat Mcafee. He denies any such thing happened and honestly, we need both at their best and together to win as viewers of both programs.
Nick Saban Finally Reveals Why He Retired
Nick Saban spoke with ESPN and revealed why he decided to retire and while NIL wasn’t 100% of the reason it seemed like the majority of it. If you need a good recap of the situation Outback has you covered.
Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer
Love Is Blind is having an all-time run right now and with the season over one thing is left and that’s the reunion. Get your popcorn ready.
LeBron James Passes 40,000 Points
LeGoat has another record under his belt this time passing 40k total points and counting.
Anthony Joshua Puts Francis Ngannou To Sleep
Anthony Joshua made easy work of MMA bad man Francis Ngannou putting him down in at the start of the second round.
Netflix Announces Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson The Free Global Event
Jake Paul announces he will fight 57-year-old Mike Tyson in an upcoming free event on Netflix. Even if Mike is 57 those body shots will age Paul a few years. It should be a good time for everyone not named Mike Or Jake.
Ryan Garcia On The Breakfast Club
During his social media breakdown and insane behavior Ryan Garcia still stopped by the Breakfast Club to discuss his upcoming fight. In April he will face Devin Haney who will not be a walk in the park for Garcia.
BMF Season 3 Episode 2
Meech is in Atlanta without a plug and Terry is in Detroit looking for a new one. When Big Jefe comes to the D looking for Meech, Big Brother Terry tells him he’s not his errand boy. This prompts Jefe to head down to Atlanta with just the name Dimitri yet he finds Meech and likely saves his life. Overall this episode sets the entire season up perfectly.
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
