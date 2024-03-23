Bossip Video

If you missed any dope content because the week got the best of you, we’ve got you covered with the best content recap you can find.

Cheers to the weekend and all the content you’ve missed. In the sports world, LeBron James finally picked up a podcast mic while Anthony Edwards almost killed John Collin in his AE1s. Regarding rap, the girls are fighting thanks to Metro Boomin and Future letting Kendrick Lamar come for Drake and J. Cole.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

LeBron James Picks-up His First Podcast Microphone In A New Series With JJ Reddick

LeBron James has teamed up with JJ Redick for a basketball nerds’ dream podcast about the game and its inner workings. No gossip, no drama, or tea just straight-up hoops.

Anthony Edwards Almost Ends John Collins With Insane Dunk In His AE1’s

Anthony Edwards’s signature Adidas shoe is fire and the marketing behind the shoe has been perfect. We thought the marketing couldn’t improve until we saw the ‘Georgia Clay’ colorway. On top of that, he put John Collins on an insane poster with a vicious dunk that left him unable to compete.

Metro Boomin’ & Future Enlist Kendrick Lamar For Messy Subliminal Lyrical Assault On Drake & J. Cole

When Future and Metro Boomin announced their joint album We Don’t Trust You the internet alleged it was Drake they didn’t trust. We all assumed they would diss Drake but we didn’t expect Kendrick Lamar to join and respond to Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter“. On “Like That” Kendrick thinks the big three talks are overrated because he’s better than the other two. Also Future and Metro will return with another album in a week with more shots likely on the menu.