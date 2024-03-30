Bossip Video

Candiace Dillard Bassett may be leaving #RHOP behind, but not before Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon fuel an NSFW rumor about her husband, Chris Bassett.

A preview for what will be Candiace’s last #RHOP reunion shows the green-eyed girl gang inflating a rumor about Chris’ alleged mistress and NSFW photos despite the woman in question confirming that she fabricated the entire thing.

The “Drive Back” singer says her social media “bad-mouthing” of Gizelle is a natural response to ongoing mud slung her way.

“It’s no different than her going on her podcast and talking about me laughing and joking and adding sauce to a rumor.”

The latest rumor involved her husband sending a photo of his man parts. They claim a woman from his alleged affair received the spicy selfies. Of course, Robyn never lets Gizelle fight her own battles and couldn’t resist getting involved in the conversation, saying

“So the screenshots are photoshopped? The screenshots of your husband’s limp penis and the multiple voice memos they have exchanged back and forth?”

Fans of the show will remember the season-long debate over whether Chris made Gizelle uncomfortable by inviting her to have a private conversation during the season six reunion taping. Candiace accused both of the fair-skinned falsifiers of trying to purposely malign her husband’s reputation while holding back details of their own lives.

The outcome has been constant back-and-forth shade from the three castmates. It even resulted in the end of a longstanding friendship between Robyn and Candiace. It does not seem the two ladies have been able to find common ground, even in the aftermath.

Nevertheless, the green-eyed bandits will have to find another subject of their villainy without Candiace. Not only will Gizelle not have the former pageant queen to blame for everything, but her partner in grime, Robyn, is also rumored to be departing.

It’s unclear who will either upgrade to a full-time member of the cast or join as a fresh face to spice things up. #RHOP desperately needs some fresh blood.

It’s on you now, Andy.