The scores are in, and they’re all tens! Lil Uzi Vert brought ballroom culture to the Coachella stage with a cute vogue moment.

During their set at the annual festival in the desert, Uzi gave the crowd a moment to remember punctuated with a shocking dip. Decked out in a Roc-a-fella chain, a red finger wave style and matching eyebrows, the “Just Wanna Rock” artist, once again, proved that masculinity is little more than a concept.

Some fans were all the way here for the vogue moment.

While other critics clapped back about artists like Uzi and NLE Choppa “rebranding” queer culture after their problematic pasts.

One person who always sticks beside Uzi is JT. She showed up and showed out for her bae, and checked any shade about their performance.

JT Enters The Chat To Support Lil Uzi Vert & Check Questionable Comments From Critics

Uzi’s longtime boo and former City Girls member, JT, made sure to let us know where her loyalties lie. After tweeting that she ran through Coachella “like a maniac” to catch their set, the “Sideways” rapper also made sure to set the record straight on Uzi.

“UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRRR!!!! CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!!!!!,” she said on Twitter.

Of course, the internet had a few questions for the “No Bars” artist, as the style of dance Uzi chose to do is often associated with the LGBTQIA+ community. In response to someone who asked for “answers” concerning the choreography moment, JT said,

“You actually need edges. Y’all obsession with someone you don’t have to deal with is spooky asf! What is it to you? Why do you need answers skint head?”

One thing for sure, two things for absolute certain, JT is always ready for a bit of online tussling. Fresh off the heels of a little scuffle with her best frenemy, Yung Miami, and fellow rapper GloRilla, the “City Cinderella” took some time away from her club tour to let people know that Uzi is off limits for shady comments.

An X user tried sending some support her way, claiming that she clearly knows how her partner behaves both on and offstage. This still rubbed JT the wrong way. She replied,

“What you talking about you don’t know Uzi or how he act out side of his performance. I get what you trying to do, but no!”

The pair have reportedly been an item for nearly four years. Recently, JT shared flowers the rapper sent to congratulate her on the success of her first solo tour. It’s clear that the love between these two isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.