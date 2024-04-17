Bossip Video

Rick Ross is entering his third day of trolling Drake by focusing on Drake’s assets including his Air Drake “cargo plane.”

For the past 72 hours, Rick Ross has treated Drake like the final boss of the troll Olympics. After dropping “Champagne Moments” as a response to Drake’s “Push Ups,” the mogul posted dozens of stories attacking “white boy” Drizzy.

Ross has accused the rapper of undergoing surgery to hide his black features and even suggested it’s time for Drizzy to get his 6 pack re-done. Perhaps the most eye-catching part of Rozay’s trolling happened when he questioned who wrote Drake’s verse on “Sicko Mode” before taking credit himself.

According to Complex, Drizzy finally responded in the sassiest manner possible.

“Imagine you having 88 million to spend on a crib,” he told Ross alongside a slew of crying/laughing emojis. “Your sh*ts be steals like you got em from a police auction. Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake. your lot 40000 square feet my crib 40000 square feet Leonard. And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet that sh*t coming off when it’s the other people turn to fly.”

In true troll fashion, this fueled Rick Ross to go harder on his former collaborator turned foe. For his next attack, Ross alleged that Drake exhibited “white boy” behavior by letting Birdman’s house get foreclosed on and added that if Drizzy wants to brag about his net worth, he needs to get Birdman another crib within 48 hours.

Rozay also alleged that Drake’s custom jet is a 1978 cargo plane and isn’t the safest thing to trust with your life.

“White boy, white boy, BBL Drizzy, I got a question,” he said, clearly taking delight in the monologue. “I saw you posted you got more money than Ricky Rozay, and let’s assume you did. Well your best friend Birdman, his house went into foreclosure five years ago. You done watched that man struggle them five years and ain’t get that man a mansion? ‘Cause if you got more money than Rozay, what’s another 50 million, white boy? White boy, it’s [a house] for 40 on Indian Creek, it’s one for 50 on Star Island. You got 48 hours white boy, if you got Ricky Rozay money—ain’t none of my n***as went in foreclosure.”

Elsewhere in the feud, Rick Ross compared battling Drizzy to battling nerds who workshop their comebacks. He also alleged that Drake has a team focused on the Instagram beef that’s helping him with captions.

You can watch all of Rozay’s hilarious IG stories about Drake below.