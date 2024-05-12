Bossip Video

Chilli is letting us all know that her man Matthew Lawrence ain’t no scrub.

During an interview on Fox Soul, the TLC legend opened up about her relationship with the Boy Meets World star.

“This is the first time we’ve both experienced being in a relationship to where there’s no drama, at all. We get along. We have differences but still to this day, we’ve never had an argument. I don’t even understand why we would have to have an argument in the first place.”

And when it comes to her fear of marriage, Chilli says she’s over it.

“I don’t have any fear at all when it comes to him. It is just the way he is as a man. He is a good guy, he has an amazing heart. He checks off all my lists. Except for a few I don’t know yet…until we get married.”

Our girl’s got it bad. And it seems Matthew is too as he hopped in the comments to let everyone know,

“the feeling is definitely mutual”

That’s a good man, Savannah! The pair have been going strong despite a certain ex of the “Waterfalls” singer using every opportunity he gets to remind us of what they had. You know his name…

Nonetheless, Chilli and Matthew seem happier than ever and will celebrate two years together later this year.

The singer told PEOPLE last year that she had no regrets about meeting Lawrence later on in life.

“When you go through more stuff, you really appreciate that person so much more. You cherish the relationship in a different way. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

And she did express her belief that the two would be “together forever.” We love to see it for our girl. If you’re trying to be on the TLC tip this weekend, the group’s documentary is now streaming on Netflix.