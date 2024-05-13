Bossip Video

A (now former) Real Housewife of Potomac is confirming what’s been speculated for weeks; she’s leaving the Bravo show after just one season.

Nneka Ihim who debuted in #RHOP season 8, officially announced to PEOPLE that she’s exiting the series becoming the third cast member to depart the show since this season wrapped.

The 36-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur told PEOPLE that instead of filming, she will continue to focus on her journey to have a child. This was her fist and only season on the show.

“I will not be returning for season 9 of RHOP,” said Ihim. “At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority. “Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility. All of the kind remarks have genuinely kept me uplifted and have fueled my determination to continue to share my story.”

Her statement added that she has “sincere appreciation” for Braov and Truly Original, the production company behind the series, while noting that she has “built lifetime friendships with some incredible women through this experience.”

Nneka Ihim, Robyn Dixon…

and Candiace Dillard-Bassett…

have all exited #RHOP ahead of season 9.

As previously reported, TV Deets reports that filming has begun with returning cast members; Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby, alongside newbies Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux.

Are you surprised that Nneka is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac?