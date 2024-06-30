Bossip Video

She by Shereé mastermind Shereé Whitfield doesn’t feel the future is bright for The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.

TMZ caught up with the entrepreneur and asked her what she thought of Kenya Moore’s premature exit from Season 16.

“Oh my God. I hate to see my girl Kenya go out like that,” she said. “Listen, Kenya is a savage. I know she’s not going down easy or quick. So, I’m just gonna sit back and wait to see what happens.”

She also took the time to speak on where the reality show is headed.

“As an OG, it’s kinda hard to sit back and watch the show slowly sink, the way it is.”

In recent months, Whitfield and Kandi Burruss both decided to leave the franchise. Moore’s controversial departure marks the first time the show has had no original cast members.

Moore did send a little message to her supporters via Instagram saying,

“So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

She went on to say she’s focusing on thriving in a “non-toxic environment” where she and her daughter, Brooklyn, can feel both appreciated and protected.

The newly minted Dr.Whitfield isn’t completely ruling out a RHOA return, but there is one major requirement.

“An OG’s presence is always needed on the series, no matter what capacity. So, I never say never. If the coin is right, I just might. She is all about her money. Paper.”

She also claims that she left the show because the “coin wasn’t right.” The She by Shereé collection must be bringing in the big bucks.

Though not an original cast member, Porsha Williams‘ presence on the hit reality TV series has always been fan favorite. And her return amid a messy divorce will surely be must-see television.