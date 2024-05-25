Bossip Video

The messy divorce proceedings between RHOA’s Porsha Williams and her former husband Simon Guobadia continue and things are getting [even] messier amid the businessman seemingly labeling his ex a “pig in lipstick.”

Amid the news that Williams will be returning for another season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, RadarOnline reports Guobadia has asked a judge to consider throwing out the couple’s prenup agreement. The request comes after the TV starlet filed a subpoena against her estranged husband’s demands to review her finances.

Williams reportedly believes that her financial standings hold no significance when it comes to honoring the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Guobadia vehemently disagrees.

“Wife’s financial status and whether her current financial status of earning multi-millions just a little over 12 months into the parties’ marriage would make enforcement of the prenuptial agreement fair,” reads his filing obtained by RadarOnline. “The only way for this Court to comply with its duties under the law in determining the enforceability of the prenuptial agreement is to explore the finances, income, and financial status of the Wife.”

Radar adds that Simon notes that the agreement, signed ahead of their November 2022 wedding, was made before her latest multimillion-dollar deal with True Entertainment and Bravo. He says that the “request for relief alone puts the Wife’s income and financial status at issue because in order for the Court to determine the enforceability of the prenuptial agreement, the Court must evaluate the Wife’s financial circumstances.”

The full extent of Simon‘s argument seems to be that Porsha‘s money is up and she would no longer need what they agreed to when she was no longer a member of the #RHOA cast.

“The Wife publicly announced her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta just a few days prior to her filing of this divorce action. The Wife also publicly announced that she has entered into an overall scripted talent deal with NBC Universal Entertainment. It is apparent that Wife’s financial status and income has changed since the prenuptial agreement was executed in November 2022,” his filing also reads per Radar.

It does not seem like these two are working towards even an inkling of being amicable.

Most recently, Simon sent shade about someone being a “pig in lipstick” which many fans think is aimed at Porsha.

“‘Debt” Builds Wealth… Poor Credit Destroys Wealth… Which Would Your [SIC] Rather Have,” reads a meme he shared on Instagram. “A pig with lipstick does not make one beautiful because when the lipstick fades, all you see is what it always was….a pig [pig emoji,” he captioned the post using the “lipstick on a pig” saying. “#Teachablemoments #knowledgeispower #ignoranceisnotbliss.”

Porsha caught wind of the post and clapped back saying;

“Valid green card or debt free?! Simon [heart emoji],” harping on the Nigerian’s alleged citizenship issues.

Messy, messy, messy.