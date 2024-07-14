‘I Feel Free’: MAGAmber Rose Doubles Down On Trump Support, Conservatives Slam SlutWalker’s Speaking Slot At RNC

Amber Rose is determined to prove that she and Kanye West are true soulmates, at least when it comes to politics.

The SlutWalk founder has doubled down on her support for former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election. In a recent interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the model said she feels “so free” after making her support for the deranged Dorito degenerate public.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C88RACJPg0h/

“For me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male. He’s there to protect, provide, make sure that the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us,” she said. “Y’know, I feel protected by Donald Trump — that’s why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him.”

She continued,

“I went down a rabbit hole of right-wing media and I said there’s not a racist bone in his body. I was so wrong. I love the fact that he’s a person; I like that he has typos on Twitter — I appreciate that. Like, he’s a real person; he’s for the people.”

Oh, ok.

Amber Rose Says She Feels “Free” After Losing Fanbase Over Trump Support

She also doesn’t seem to mind how many people disagree with her political choice.

“Honestly, I’ve never felt so free, Laura, I feel so free. I lost 260,000 followers when I posted [a picture with Trump], and it was one of the best days of my life,” she said. “I got to be honest with you — I gained a whole new fanbase, I follow people that are likeminded […] I’m happy that I lost those followers. I basically cleaned house.”

Trump has been vocal about his plans to crack down on gay marriage and is in support of several anti-trans laws. When members of the LGBTQIA community, from whom Amber has always received support, called her out about voting for someone who platforms hate, she responded in a since-deleted IG post saying,

“I’ll just leave this here watch till the end… For all the LGBTQ+ people that think after decades of allyship I would ever hate you! [scared face emoji] Stop believing the propaganda. They are brainwashing you. Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence. Ur blind over there. I literally grew up in the Philly/NYC ballroom scene. Most of my favorite people in the world are gay and trans. People that truly know me know that! Please do your research and stop just making decisions based off what other people think. Be a free thinker -Muva.”

Isn’t it funny how all the “free thinkers” think the exact same way?

Conservatives Drag RNC For Inviting Amber Rose To Speak

Amber is set to speak at the Republican National Convention this year. Although she may be all MAGA everything, they don’t seem to feel the same way about her. According to Fox News, several conservative organizations have blasted the RNC for extending an invitation to the former Kanye arm candy.

“George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis weren’t invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week. But no worries. Rapper and model Amber Rose will give a speech,” read a post on X from the account “Republicans Against Trump.”

Others have called the move an attempt to win the culture war.

“Now they will platform Amber Rose who is the founder of “The Slut Walk” and vocally pro-abortion and pro-LGBT. This is a hard left turn into degeneracy,” said podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall.

Best of luck to the MAGA Muva, but we’re sure she’ll be back knocking at Black people’s doors in no time. Maybe she’ll drop a gospel album.