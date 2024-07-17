'Deb's House' Finale Clip: Rocky's Ready To Rumble With Her Skills
‘Deb’s House’ Finale Clip: Rocky’s Ready To Rumble On The Mic
WE tv is airing another brand-new music competition series, Deb’s House and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.
This new series of six, one-hour episodes, follows music mogul Deb Antney, mother to Waka Flocka Flame, as she searches for the next female rap superstar.
A press release reports that in Deb’s House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues L. Londell McMillan, Esq, owner of The Source Magazine, and multi-media personality TT Torrez, Antney who originally managed Nicki Minaj, identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé.
Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds with a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.”
Deb’s House Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from Friday’s finale, we see Rocky tap into her Philly roots and rock the mic after promising to “shut s*** down.”
The tenacious rapper is hungry to make it to the top and it shows in her rhymes.
“I’m feeling firey, real hot,” she says about her performance.
Take an exclusive look below.
The season finale of Deb’s House airs Friday, July 19 on WE tv and ALLBLK.
