Olympian Junelle Bromfield Breaks Silence On ‘Cyber-Bullying’ & ‘Colorism,’ Boyfriend Noah Lyles, Spice, Tara Davis-Woodhall & Others Show Support

Jamaican Olympic sprinter Junelle Bromfield is speaking out about weeks of online harassment and colorism, but boyfriend Noah Lyles, Sanya Richards-Ross, Gabby Thomas, and more have her back. “F**k them!” fellow track star Tara Davis-Woodhall clapped back in the comments.

On Friday, the track and field champ opened up about the “cyber-bullying” she experienced. Since the 2024 Paris Olympics began, racist trolls around the world have targeted Black athletes like her and Team USA’s Jordan Chiles.

Bromfield didn’t just face hate globally about her Blackness and relationship with the “fastest man in the world.” She revealed even her fellow countrymen are bombarding her with death threats and colorist comments about her skin tone and other features.

“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica,” Bromfield wrote on an IG post with screenshots of some hateful harassment.

“I grew up hearing black is not beautiful , Your hair is dry , your mouth is too big , your forehead too high and when you throw all those insults behind you and start walking with confidence the best compliment you get is your pretty for a black girl,” Bromfield wrote.

She added several rude receipts because she claimed no one believed her about the online abuse she suffered. The images include replies comparing her to animals and threatening her if she ever returns to Jamaica.

“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica especially as nation that is filled with black people. I have been getting cyber bullied for weeks and when it gets talked about I’m a liar because no Jamaican was coming for my features,” she continued.

The silver medal stunner ended with words of encouragement for other women and girls like herself.

“I could go off ranting but I’m just here to tell all the girls/women on my profile that you’re beautiful no matter your shade, shape or size and for the the little black girls don’t wait on anybody to tell you that your beautiful to believe it,” Bromfield concluded.

Support flooded in from fellow track stars and celebs with island roots. Check out the responses to Junelle Bromfield’s confession about online harassment after the flip.