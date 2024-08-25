Junelle Bromfield Calls Out "Colorism" &Online Harassment
Olympian Junelle Bromfield Breaks Silence On ‘Cyber-Bullying’ & ‘Colorism,’ Boyfriend Noah Lyles, Spice, Tara Davis-Woodhall & Others Show Support
Jamaican Olympic sprinter Junelle Bromfield is speaking out about weeks of online harassment and colorism, but boyfriend Noah Lyles, Sanya Richards-Ross, Gabby Thomas, and more have her back. “F**k them!” fellow track star Tara Davis-Woodhall clapped back in the comments.
On Friday, the track and field champ opened up about the “cyber-bullying” she experienced. Since the 2024 Paris Olympics began, racist trolls around the world have targeted Black athletes like her and Team USA’s Jordan Chiles.
Bromfield didn’t just face hate globally about her Blackness and relationship with the “fastest man in the world.” She revealed even her fellow countrymen are bombarding her with death threats and colorist comments about her skin tone and other features.
“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica,” Bromfield wrote on an IG post with screenshots of some hateful harassment.
“I grew up hearing black is not beautiful , Your hair is dry , your mouth is too big , your forehead too high and when you throw all those insults behind you and start walking with confidence the best compliment you get is your pretty for a black girl,” Bromfield wrote.
She added several rude receipts because she claimed no one believed her about the online abuse she suffered. The images include replies comparing her to animals and threatening her if she ever returns to Jamaica.
“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica especially as nation that is filled with black people. I have been getting cyber bullied for weeks and when it gets talked about I’m a liar because no Jamaican was coming for my features,” she continued.
The silver medal stunner ended with words of encouragement for other women and girls like herself.
“I could go off ranting but I’m just here to tell all the girls/women on my profile that you’re beautiful no matter your shade, shape or size and for the the little black girls don’t wait on anybody to tell you that your beautiful to believe it,” Bromfield concluded.
Support flooded in from fellow track stars and celebs with island roots. Check out the responses to Junelle Bromfield’s confession about online harassment after the flip.
Stars Show Up And Show Out For Junelle Bromfield After “Colorism” Confession
Of course, Junelle Bromfield’s boyfriend, Noah Lyles, didn’t hesitate to support her. The couple has been together since 2022 after a few years of friendship. Lyles also received backlash for their border-crossing coupledom and he quickly took to the comments to cheer her on as the inspiration she is.
“Baby you are and will always be an inspiration to all little girls feeling this exact way. I can’t wait for the day that you tell your story in full because every girl that has felt what you are going through will know how amazing they can be and go on to do amazing things!” the recent gold medal winner wrote.
Three-time Paris Olympics gold medalist Gabby Thomas loved on Bromfield.
“Thank you for using your platform to share this- WE know you are one of the most beautiful ladies on the track, but what’s even more important is how much you shine as a person and how you light up a room. We love you,” she wrote with heart emojis.
Champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall didn’t hold back on the haters.
“F**K THEM! THEY WISH THEY COULD BE YOU,” the US champ added.
Fellow Jamaican runner Yohan Blake also replied to remind Bromfield the nasty nonsense is just a distraction.
“You are beautiful just the way you are. Let them talk! Most people hate themselves that’s why it’s so easy for them to show hate. Don’t get caught up in what they have to say about you.
Stay focused!” the second-fastest man in history in the 100m and 200m said.
RHOA and Olympics alum Sanya Richards-Ross chimed in:
“You are beautiful!!! Inside and out. Keep shining bright.”
LHHATL and “Queen of Dancehall” Spice entered the chat to continue calling out colorism and racism, like Erica Mena’s infamous “blue monkey” melee.
“Beautification, Black creation, Black Perfection. They use to say I’m black like Tar but look at me now I’m a Shining Star. @JunelleBromfield YOU ARE A BLACK HERO I’M SO PROUD OF YOU QUEEN. Now let’s show them what black girls are made of,” the Mirror 25 artist wrote.
The Caribbean cosigns continued with Nicki Minaj showed solidarity by posting Bromfield on her Instagram Stories.
Model and former Miss Universe Jamaica winner Davina Bennett also entered the chat:
“BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL. MELANIN IS GOLDEN. Continue to filter out the hate. You are stunning in every way! It’s heartbreaking to see colorism prevail, especially within our own country. Hold your head high, fix your crown, and stand tall in knowing that you’ve made your roots proud. Sending positive energy your way!” the beauty queen wrote.
Lyles isn’t the only celeb who doesn’t play about Bromfield and countless fans flooded the comments with love. Hopefully the sprinter’s heartfelt admission reaches her haters as much as those who look up to her. Black is, indeed, beautiful and never going out of style. Now, run, tell that!
