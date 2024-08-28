LeBron James Says Bronny Can't Call him 'Dad' On The Court
Strictly Business: LeBron James Says Son Bronny Cannot Call Him ‘Dad’ In The Work Place
LeBron James is opening up about his future playing alongside his son Bronny James with the Lakers and revealing the ground rules he’s presented.
After years of LeBron James telling us he wants to play with his sons on the court, his eldest Bronny is officially a Laker.
Now, as basketball season draws near, fans are wondering about the father-son duo’s dynamic on the court.
According to ESPN, LeBron James is already setting expectations with Bronny that professionalism is a must. In a preview for a special edition of The Shop, the NBA superstar said that Bronny is not allowed to call him “dad” on the court.
“[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace,” said LeBron. “Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and] in the car if we ride together, at home I could be dad,”
“He got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him.”
The James family has a standard to uphold based on professionalism and Bron isn’t willing to budge on that aspect. Not only that but Bronny yelling “Dad” across the court won’t do him any favors in his quest to be his own man.
“We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!'” LeBron said.
LeBron James will embark on his 21st NBA season after signing a luxurious $104 million two-year extension with the Lakers. His massive extension comes shortly after Bronny signed a fully guaranteed $7.9 million four-year contract.
Everything stayed in-house as Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul handled both deals for the King and Prince of Los Angeles.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode of The Shop below.
