Athletes

LeBron James Says Bronny Can't Call him 'Dad' On The Court

Strictly Business: LeBron James Says Son Bronny Cannot Call Him ‘Dad’ In The Work Place

Published on August 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LeBron & Bronny James2023 McDonald's All American Game

LeBron & Bronny James – Source: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty

LeBron James is opening up about his future playing alongside his son Bronny James with the Lakers and revealing the ground rules he’s presented.

After years of LeBron James telling us he wants to play with his sons on the court, his eldest Bronny is officially a Laker.

Now, as basketball season draws near, fans are wondering about the father-son duo’s dynamic on the court.

Related Stories

According to ESPN, LeBron James is already setting expectations with Bronny that professionalism is a must. In a preview for a special edition of The Shop, the NBA superstar said that Bronny is not allowed to call him “dad” on the court.

“[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace,” said LeBron. “Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and] in the car if we ride together, at home I could be dad,”

“He got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him.”

The James family has a standard to uphold based on professionalism and Bron isn’t willing to budge on that aspect. Not only that but Bronny yelling “Dad” across the court won’t do him any favors in his quest to be his own man.

“We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!'” LeBron said.

LeBron James will embark on his 21st NBA season after signing a luxurious $104 million two-year extension with the Lakers. His massive extension comes shortly after Bronny signed a fully guaranteed $7.9 million four-year contract.

Everything stayed in-house as Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul handled both deals for the King and Prince of Los Angeles.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode of The Shop below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bronny James Jr L.A. Lakers LeBron James LeBron James and Mavericks The Shop Los Angeles Lakers Newsletter The Shop

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close