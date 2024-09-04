Love & (Much More) War: Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Says He’s Been Single For Six Months Amid Tamar Braxton’s ‘Whole Tramp’ Cheating Claims, Songstress Says THIS

This. is. a. mess.

Jeremy “JR” Robinson is clarifying that he’s not married to Tamar Braxton nor cheating on her, amid the singer alleging that he “played in her face” with a “whole tramp.” Braxton has since clapped back with her side of the story.

On Wednesday, Robinson took to social media to clarify that he’s a single man after Tamar, who recently referred to him as her “husband”, blasted him on her InstaStory for allegedly being unfaithful.

theJasmineBRAND shared screenshots from Tamar’s account of her calling out the attorney for allegedly being with a woman with the IG handle @whohatesjay, identified as Jailyn H.

According to Tamar, her on-again off-again beau was with the 25-year-old “whole tramp” and “played in her face” by accepting jewelry from her and taking her to Turks and Caicos.

“Payed [Played] IN MY FACE for a 25 year old!! Smh [took]my jewelry took me to Turks and all along had a WHOLE TRAMP i hate you @jeremyrobinsonceo.

Shortly after the story was posted, Jailyn H shut down Tamar’s claims in the comment section of theJasmineBRAND’s post on the saga.

“There is no tea here. There is no truth to this. These allegations are absolutely insane and have consequences. Tamar you are WRONG! Period,” she wrote.

Jeremy “JR” Robinson Responds To Tamar’s Allegations, Says He’s Single

After catching wind of Tamar’s claims, Jeremy “J.R.” Robinson took to Instagram to tell his side of the story.

In a 6-minute video, he noted that he’s single and has been for half of the year.

“I’ll be very clear. I’ve been single for the last six months,” said Robinson. “We have been trying to identify what that looks like, closing one chapter and figuring out what it’s like to be friends again. I’ve been very specific about my boundaries, I’ve been very specific about where we stand as friends.”

He continued,

“Go date anybody you want. I’m gonna date when I’m ready. I am emotionally unavailable to you and I’m physically unavailable to you now.”

He then confirmed that he invited Tamar to Turks and Caicos for his birthday as she alleged, but only because he considers her “family,” not so they could reconcile.

“Whatever you decide you’re doing is because we’re friends and because I’m still being involved in my son’s life, I still would love you to have a relationship with my children. But not to the extent that you make up stories that aren’t real.”

The attorney added that he traveled to New Orleans for a funeral where there was a discrepancy with the credit card used to book the room online. Robinson accidentally used Tamar’s card on file for the room, but Tamar alleged that “some chick”, presumably Jailyn H, must have used it.

“I didn’t stay with anybody at the Four Seasons, I’m not seeing anybody. I wasn’t on a date. None of that,” said Robinson. “I’ll just say cooler heads didn’t prevail and next thing you know, I’m on her story and I’m being accused of things which are just blatantly not true. I have never led Tamar Braxton on. I never will.”

He added,

“Where did this random woman come in that you called the tramp? Somebody I became friends with on Instagram, like, maybe 3 days ago? It’s just a reach, and I’m tired of having to stay quiet and not defend myself. Y’all mental health is real and I understand how sometimes anxiety can get the best of us but you just don’t go on social media and start attacking somebody.”

In the caption of the video, he also noted that “sometimes grace requires defending yourself.”

“I’ve always been accountable for my failures and spoken out about why they impacted me and other people. I’m not going to let a false narrative attack me, my family and or the foundation I’ve worked so hard to protect. So, here is how I feel about the situation.”

Now, Tamar’s entering the chat, again, and she’s got more to say.