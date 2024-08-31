‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ Exclusive: Cynthia Bailey, Wendy Raquel Robinson & Apryl Jones Talk Twisted Tale Of Deceit In BET+ Film

BET+ recently released an electrifying new film that explores the dark and tangled web of desire, guilt, and betrayal, and BOSSIP got exclusive deets.

Who’s Cheating Who? stars Apryl Jones, Blue Kimble, Darius McCrary, and Cynthia Bailey, and leaves viewers on the edge of their seats as they’re taken through a rollercoaster of emotions and shocking twists.

It also marks the directorial debut of actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, known for her dynamic presence in front of the camera who’s now making waves behind it.

What Happens In Who’s Cheating Who?

Who’s Cheating Who? dives deep into the lives of four interconnected characters whose marriages are hanging on by a thread. STEPHANIE, portrayed by Apryl Jones, is stuck in a loveless marriage with MASON, played by Blue Kimble.

Unbeknownst to her, Mason is having an affair with MAXINE, a role filled ever-so-elegantly by Cynthia Bailey.

As for Maxine, things are also complicated as she’s married to STEVEN, portrayed by Darius McCrary.

As fate would have it, Steven and Stephanie cross paths at a marketing convention, sparking a tentative affair that gradually intensifies.

As their attraction grows, the two couples become embroiled in a complex and messy love quadrangle.

Wendy Raquel Robinson, Cynthia Bailey, & Apryl Jones Talk Starring In Who’s Cheating Who?

In an interview with BOSSIP, Wendy Raquel Robinson opened up about her approach to directing the film, emphasizing the unique and collaborative process that shaped its production.

“The way we started this process was very different,” Robinson shared. “We met, did Zooms, had workshops before it even got to the actors. I was able to put myself in a winning position to answer any questions and give some insight. I felt like, because I had lived with it for a while, it was able to breathe with me creatively as well as cinematically.”

The cast of Who’s Cheating Who? shares a noticeable chemistry and Apryl Jones recalled how that translated on set.

“It never goes out of my mind because I keep hearing Wendy say this; ‘Sparkle, sparkle!’ Like that was the thing. They had even gotten T-shirts afterward because it was her word. She would always just shout it out. When it was time for action to be called, it was like, ‘Sparkle honey,’ and I just felt like it really was such an essential word and when she said it, it was time to sparkle.”

Cynthia Bailey also praised the casting of the film, noting how seamlessly the actors connected.

“Kudos to the casting process, because that was just the bonus that we actually vibed and just kind of connected with each other the way that we did,” Bailey said. “There were so many things, I would look at my script. Wendy would give her guidance and her points, and then I would go in, and then Apryl would say and do something in a way that would like, take me somewhere else!”

Who’s Cheating Who? is a must-watch for fans of drama and romance, offering a compelling story that dives into the complexities of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our choices.

Now available for streaming on BET+, Who’s Cheating Who? promises to leave audiences at the edge of their seats with its gripping twists and turns.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!