Diddy – Dirty Money Alum Kaleena Harper Speaks Out About Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit Against Diddy

Kaleena enters the chat to say keep her name out of it! Kaleena Harper is speaking out after her former bandmate, Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. In a statement she released on Instagram, Harper clears up her side of the story and addresses the new lawsuit.

As BOSSIP reported, former Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money member, Dawn Richards filed a lawsuit against her former boss, Diddy. This filing is in addition to the mountain of lawsuits against the disgraced music mogul. In the latest lawsuit, filed on September 10, Richard accuses Diddy of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. In addition to the alleged mistreatment she received, Richard claims she witnessed the abuse Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and Kim Porter endured. You may recall Ventura sued Combs in 2023 for sexual assault and abuse.

Richard’s lawsuit also mentions her former Diddy Dirty Money groupmate, Kaleena Harper. The Richard member alleges that Harper witnessed some of the same abusive behaviors Richard alleged. However, TMZ reports Harper clarified that her experience does not align with Richard’s claims.

In the statement, Harper said she was aware of the lawsuit that mentions her name over 30 times. Despite this, she specified that Richard doesn’t speak for her.

“I, acknowledge the recent lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard in which my name has been mentioned 33 times. While I fully respect Dawn’s right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved,” she wrote.

Though she did not outright deny Richard’s claims, she did clarify that some of the incidents named in the lawsuits are not what she remembers to be true.

“Many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth,” she stated.

Harper, who is managed by her husband Tony Harper, was also sure to mention that she did not witness any crimes committed by Combs.

“Tony and I have always conducted ourselves with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. We were not involved in, nor aware of, any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful,” she stated.

Diddy Responds To Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit

Diddy has racked up several lawsuits since Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit. However, this particular case summoned a public statement from Combs’ lawyer, Erica Wolff.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”

Combs has not released a statement regarding Harper’s comments.