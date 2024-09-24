Messy Mastermind Metro Boomin Reflects On Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Beef– ‘It’s Just Entertainment At The End Of The Day’

Despite being an essential piece that kickstarted the beef with Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin shrugged it off, calling it “just entertainment.”

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is still heavy on the minds of hip-hop lovers everywhere, and with neither rapper speaking publicly about the feud, it lets consumer imagination run wild.

Most recently a two-hour YouTube video decoding Drake’s “Family Matters” picked up steam and reignited the beef, at least for the fans.

In a new interview during the Forbes Under 30 Summit, Metro Boomin was asked about the beef from a producer’s perspective. According to Metro, “stan culture” has changed Hip-Hop beef and made it “kind of weird” in 2024.

“I feel like the competition is great for the game,” said Metro. “Hip-hop has always been more of a competitive genre, even if just keeping it on music. And it’s not serious how everybody tries to make it. Because also with hip-hop, there’s a lot of ego involved. You’re supposed to feel like you’re the best. Everybody from the highest to the lowest guy, you’re supposed to at least feel like you’re the best.”

Without mentioning Kendrick or Drake, Drake told the audience that it’s possible to be fans of both artists because things aren’t as “deep” as they think.

“Back in the day, Jay-Z and Nas went at it but I was a fan of both of ‘em,” he said. “Most people were. And it’s like, okay. It’s okay. It’s not like I hate this side, I hate this side. The internet just makes it a little too wild now. But I feel like it’s good for the game and as far as me being diplomatic, it’s just entertainment at the end of the day. I have love and respect for all my collaborators. I just wanna see everybody do the best and continue to help push this forward because we’re all here to deposit in and uplift this genre and push it forward. This is our era so it’s really our responsibility to keep pushing it forward for the next one.”

Honestly, we hear you Metro, but in a time where fans are being nickeled and dimed to death to support artists, stan culture is almost unavoidable.

You can watch Metro Boomin’s full conversation with Forbes below.