Yung Miami Named In Latest Lawsuit Against Diddy, Accused Of Pressuring Woman To Abort Bad Boy Founder’s Baby

The Jane Doe claims she first met Diddy in 2020 while overseas, and from there, began feeling pressured to see him once a month between 2021 and 2022. The lawsuit describes how Diddy’s team would allegedly often arrive unannounced to take her to his homes in various cities, using “coercive and harassing language” to push her into meeting him.

An abortion did not happen as the the victim said she ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident took place at Diddy’s Los Angeles home, where the victim claims she was forced to ingest ketamine and other substances, leading to intermittent blackouts throughout the night. After learning she was pregnant, Jane Doe reportedly informed Diddy, at which point, the lawsuit states, “Caresha Brownlee… harassed Jane Doe by repeatedly calling her and telling her to have an abortion.”

News broke of the story yesterday , but XXL confirmed that Yung Miami was the Diddy “associate” named in the suit who’s accused of repeatedly pressuring the alleged victim to have an abortion after she became pregnant with Diddy’s child in July 2022.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Sept. 27), in addition to mentioning Miami, the latest Jane Doe to file a lawsuit against Diddy alleged that he drugged and sexually assaulted her monthly over the course of four years.

Yung Miami has once again found herself named in one of Diddy’s lawsuits, this time by an accuser who alleges the City Girl harassed her to abort the Bad Boy founder’s baby.

Rodney Lil Rod Jones Accused Yung Miami Of Transporting “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy, Being A Sex Worker

This is not the first time Yung Miami has been linked to legal troubles involving Diddy.

After initially filing a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones amended his lawsuit, adding 25 pages of new information and allegations about Diddy using “pink cocaine.”

Rod alleged that Diddy would obtain the combination of ecstasy and cocaine, also known as “tuci,” from his accused drug mule, Brendan Paul. However, Yung Miami was brought into the suit when she was accused of transporting the drug for her then-boyfriend.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Water festival’ in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room,” the court filing reads. At one point, “Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it,” so the City Girls rapper was allegedly called to transport some on a private jet from Miami.

Lil Rod also claimed in his updated lawsuit that Combs would brag about how he’d pay Yung Miami and other women including 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy a “monthly stipend” in exchange for their services as alleged sex workers.

TMZ reported that the allegations about Yung Miami transporting the drugs for her ex didn’t check out as Miami was said to be getting fitted for her Met Gala dress during the time of Lil Rod’s claims.

Though she’s accused of flying in from her native Miami, the timestamps indicate she was in New York City on April 30, 2023.

Photos obtained by the Shade Room also corroborated that story, showing time stamps that proved the City Girl was in New York during Diddy’s Something in the Water performance.

Yung Miami Denied Being Diddy’s Sex Worker, Said She Was Never Abused By Mogul

As for the sex worker allegations, Miami swiftly shut them down on Twitter, before responding to a post 50 Cent made about her being a “little sex worker” after she referred to herself as “a whore” on The Jason Lee Show.

“It’s ok to be a whore just make sure you’re being over paid,” 50 Cent captioned a clip of the interview.

He continued trolling with wordplay and an abbreviation for the taunt he repeatedly used for his ex, Daphne, “Little Sex Worker.”

“See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW,” he continued.

Miami sounded off and said that the comment was “taken out of context.” She clarified that it’s “slang” and a common “gay slur” that Jason Lee would understand. However, she made it clear that she “never” did sex work.

“It’s a gay slur. ‘What’s up, whore’ is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s c**t it’s a slang that we said to each other. That’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say,” Miami wrote. “I’m not a prostitute. I never sold [cat emoji] a day in my life,” she said. Adding, “I hate how this is getting spun.”

50 Cent then posted a screenshot of Yung Miami’s comment, stating that he meant no harm and didn’t want to “hurt her, or her feelings.”

Miami has also denied being abused by Diddy. Just last month she told PEOPLE that she was “deeply hurt and shocked after watching the video,” of Diddy physically assaulting his ex Cassie but insisted, “That was not my experience at all.”

