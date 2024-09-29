Athletes

Travis Hunter Proves He's A Heisman Contender In Ucf Win

Travis Hunter Delivers Heisman Level Performance As Deion Sanders & Colorado Dominate Central Florida

Published on September 29, 2024

Travis Hunter - Colorado v UCF

Travis Hunter – Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

Travis Hunter put on a show in Central Florida during Colorado’s dominating win over UCF and he’s officially taken over the Heisman conversation.

Saturdays during college football season are unpredictable and despite how good or bad a team is, you have to watch just in case. Yesterday in central Florida we saw Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes give their first true dominate performance.

Since Sanders became coach, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have shined but we have yet to see the entire team click at a high level.

Colorado won 48-21 and it was more of a coming out party and a huge I told you so. For those who thought Colorado wouldn’t be a problem, eyebrows were raised.

Travis Hunter led the way and after a nice interception, did the unthinkable hitting the Heisman pose in the end zone.

Travis Hunter is undoubtedly the best player in college football and should be in the running for the trophy regardless of Colorado’s standing. However, down in Tuscaloosa, 17-year-old true freshman Ryan Williams is putting on a show every Saturday as well. It’s shaping up to be a back-and-forth battle between the two however Travis playing on offense and defense is just spectacular.

Who has your vote in the Heisman race of 2024?

