Big Ol’ Bling: Jordyn Woods Sparks Karl-Anthony Towns Engagement Rumors With A Massive Diamond In New Selfie

Jordyn Woods‘ copious curves aren’t the thickest part of her new selfie; it’s a giant diamond ring, sparking speculation that Karl-Anthony Towns popped the question.

The baller and the baddie are one of the internet’s favorite couples, so fans are already prepared to celebrate. Jordyn is stunning as always, but the massive bling on her ring finger stole all the attention this time. Social media sleuths wondered if this was the fashionista’s way of soft-launching her engagement.

On Thursday, Jordyn took to IG to show some love for her man following his move to a new team. The Timberwolves traded Karl to New York after nine seasons. She rocked a Knicks jersey to support him coming to the Big Apple, but everyone’s talking about all those karats.

“The Ring Is Ringing” But Are Wedding Bells Ringing, Too?

“The ring is ringing!” one fan said as others joked that seemingly soft-launching an engagement is “very demure.” Congratulations poured in, but it might still be a bit early for the celebrity couple. As TMZ pointed out, the ice big enough to sink the Titanic isn’t actually on Jordyn’s left ring finger.

The speculation could be premature… or they’re just enjoying the next level of their relationship in private first. The last baller and baddie rock watch was when Jalen Hurts’ longtime girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows wore a dazzling diamond at his opening game last month. The next week, Jalen and Bry confirmed their Eagles engagement. We love to see it!

Even if Jordyn and KAT aren’t engaged just yet, they’re clearly solid as the rock weighing down her hand. In May, the couple copped a $14 million mansion a block away from her bestie Kylie Jenner. Nothing says “it’s serious” like a 7-bedroom, 17-bathroom ranch house.

If (or more likely when) Karl does propose, it’s clear everyone is rooting for him and the “it girl” entrepreneur. Either way, Jordyn is already a WAG MVP.