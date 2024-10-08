Iman Shumpert Insists There’s No Romance With ‘My Peoples’ Amber Rose After Beach Day Sparks Dating Rumors

Iman Shumpert is walking back rumors about his beach day with Amber Rose following romance speculation going crazy online.

Just last month, the former NBA player was spotted in Miami having a relaxing beach day with anti-rape-activist-turned-Trump supporter, Amber Rose. On Oct. 7, TMZ got the chance to ask Shumpert about this outing when they spotted him in New York City, asking about the nature of his relationship with Rose.

According to Iman, the two of them have a completely platonic relationship, forming a friendship after meeting on College Hill: Celebrity Edition back in 2022.

“We went to College Hill together,” Shumpert explained to the paparazzi. “Any other time, y’all would’ve just let us eat, but I get it.” When asked explicitly if there was anything “romantic” going on between them, the retired baller insisted, “Nah, that’s my peoples.”

This is the first time The Chi actor has been caught up in romance rumors since his split from his wife, Teyana Taylor.

The couple finalized their divorce in June 2024 after quietly filing in January of last year. News of their split didn’t hit the media until months later in September 2023 after Taylor publicly confirmed their separation, later citing in court documents “extreme emotional and mental abuse.”

According to legal docs, the singer alleged that her rising stardom angered Shumpert, and therefore, she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.” She also claimed to have turned down various acting roles and other opportunities because he “did not want her to work,” but then complained when she stopped working after giving birth.

In their divorce, Shumpert was ordered to pay a “one-time seven-figure payment” and $8,000 in monthly child support, also covering private school fees for their two daughters.

Teyana and Iman tied the knot in 2016 after giving birth to their eldest daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert, a year prior. They welcomed their second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, in 2020.