It’s The Birthday Tho… You A Dad! Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius Jackson Dragged For Forgetting When Baby Leodis Was Born

Social media is once again coming for Keke Palmer’s baby daddy Darius Jackson after he admitted he “barely knew” their son Leodis’ DOB. FOH!

Just like his past online draggings, this could’ve been avoided if he had saved this story for the group chat. But no… Darius posted this little trip down missing memory lane to his Instagram Stories on Thursday. He said the time he nearly fumbled his baby’s birthday happened in September, but that didn’t stop the young dad from putting himself on blast this week.

“Took Leodis to his doctor’s appointment back in September & barely knew his date of birth…” he wrote.

“His mom was on speed dial & the nanny also helped answer the other questions. But we got it done! Which is all that matters,” he continued.

Now, Darius…

Is needing a nanny just to take your child to the doctor really all that matters?

He quickly came to his senses, or immediately felt the heat from getting roasted, and deleted the post. Yet, the internet was too fast and had already snatched the screenshot.

A few parents agreed that it happens sometimes, but others couldn’t believe the audacity after he fought Keke for custody.

“Ummmmm so is he saying he wasn’t there when he was born? I’m lost this is embarrassing not knowing your baby’s birth date but alrightttyyy then,” one reply said. “‘You’re a father’ Chiiiile, main dudes that are controlling and beating women. My Lord why he even typed this?! My daddy was a dead beat and called me every birthday,” another commented.

This is the kind of double standard Cardi B recently called out when she faced mom-shaming for her partying after filing for divorce. Clueless dads became a running joke in media, and most famous fathers don’t face nearly as much backlash for their behavior as mothers.

Despite Darius’ determination to make himself the main character of the internet again, it looks like he’s been making major moves lately.

Keke Palmer, Leodis, And Her Parents Attend Darius Jackson’s Army Graduation

Shortly before instigating more internet drama, Darius kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday with a different celebration. The 31-year-old is now #ArmyStrong after his graduation on Nov. 27.

On the big day, he took to Instagram to announce that he’s “ready to do God’s work” as a new soldier.

Baby Leo’s IG also praised Darius’ new accomplishment with family photos and a clip from the ceremony. It’s unclear whether Keke or Darius penned the post for 1-year-old.

“Today my Daddy became a soldier!! Wow I was so in awe to see him after so long. All I could do was wrestle him and hug him, so thankful for all he’s doing for me. He taught me how to march and he’s teaching me how to follow through,” the caption said. “I can either be a performer or a military man or both, but no matter the profession, I will be a person of service because my parents and grandparents won’t have it any other way.”

Keke’s parents looked like one big happy family for the occasion despite Ms. Sharon’s previously heated beef with Darius. Following the allegations of domestic abuse against Darius, the master momager was rightfully ready to let the choppa sing to defend her daughter, Keke.

What a difference a year makes!

In her new best-selling book, Master of Me, Keke recently opened up about finding peace as co-parents after leaving the “unhappy and unhealthy” relationship.

It’s nice to see the family united for some positivity, especially for the holidays. Hopefully Darius, can continue with the positivity and mark his calendar for his son’s special day.