Tony Buzbee, Lawyer For Diddy & Jay-Z Accusers, Sued For Allegedly Giving Woman Venereal Disease & Doctoring Medical Records

The attorney who represents several of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ and one of Jay-Z’s sexual assault accusers is now dealing with an accusation of his own, one that Jay-Z seemingly addressed via Roc Nation’s social media.

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee is being accused of giving a woman an undisclosed sexually transmitted infection in a new lawsuit. According to a court filing reviewed by PEOPLE, the lawsuit was filed in New York Supreme Court Thursday, Dec. 19, by a woman who identified herself as Jane Doe.

Doe said she met the lawyer online in 2018, claiming they had dinner and went to see a show in Houston before Buzbee booked a room for them at a five-star hotel. The anonymous woman alleged in court documents that the two had sexual intercourse, but prior to becoming intimate, Buzbee allegedly failed to tell her he had a venereal disease. The specific disease is not disclosed in her filing.

After their encounter, Doe claims she started to “feel uncomfortable sensations around her groin,” which led to her calling her doctor. Upon getting tested, the woman claims her doctor confirmed she had a sexually transmitted disease. When she told Buzbee about her diagnosis, she claimed that he didn’t appear to be surprised but apologized. Doe claims that the attorney admitted he was aware he had the venereal disease but asked her not to tell anyone, allegedly offering to give the woman free legal advice in exchange for her silence.

Buzbee “knew of the risk that he would pass the disease to (Doe) if he did not take the appropriate precautions, and when that risk materialized, he manipulated her to protect himself from reputational harm using his status as a licensed attorney,” reads the lawsuit.

In her complaint reviewed by PEOPLE, the woman claims that she continued to sleep with Buzbee following her diagnosis. During one of their trips together, Doe said she and Buzbee were at a bar when he allegedly shoved a champagne flute in her face, which she claims to have evidence of via medical and dental records, along with a chipped tooth.

Later in the lawsuit, she admits she took Buzbee up on his offer for free legal advice, asking him to represent her in her 2021 divorce case. She alleges that while representing her, the attorney doctored medical records to make it look like Doe’s estranged husband was the one who infected her with the venereal disease. Doe also claims that Buzbee pressured her to settle the divorce quickly without discovery so that no one would learn he was the one who infected her and doctored the records.

Doe is suing Buzbee for legal malpractice, violation of judiciary law, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent misrepresentation, and tortious interference. She is seeking a series of unspecified damages.

In response to this suit, the Texas attorney has denied the allegations, telling PEOPLE in a statement that the lawsuit is “frivolous, laughable and ridiculous and will be dismissed along like the others.” He has also called the lawsuit part of a “conspiracy” to “discredit” and “intimidate” him.

Buzbee is currently representing several clients who have accused Diddy of sexual assault. One of his clients named Diddy and Jay-Z in a lawsuit earlier this month, accusing both men of sexually assaulting her in 2003.

Jay-Z has not been quiet about shutting down these allegations, seemingly posting statements from Roc Nation’s social media accounts following the suit filed against Buzbee.

On Thursday, the most recent read:

“ROCNATION is going to be arrested because his client/alleged ex-lover is accusing him of assaulting her, giving her a venereal disease and asking her to falsify documents in a lawsuit?” the post begins. “We suppose it is also ROCNATION’s fault that your other ex-clients are suing you for allegedly stealing their money? No and no.”

The statement continued,

“God is behind that sunlight you keep referencing. We are not the source of every sunlight that you get but Roc sunshine is coming your way Mr. 1800. Shameful.”