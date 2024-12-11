Recording Artists

Kendrick Lamar & SZA To Headline 2024 TDE Christmas Toy Drive

Kendrick Lamar & SZA To Headline 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert & Toy Drive

Published on December 11, 2024

TDE -2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

TDE – Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Top Dawg Entertainment’s 11th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Every Christmas, Top Dawg Entertainment gives back to Compton with its epic Christmas concert and Toy Drive. The event has brought joy to Watts for over a decade, and this year marks its 11th anniversary. In previous years, Travis ScottRihannaRich The KidChris Brown, and several TDE artists have performed at the concert.

According to Billboard, the original TDE powerhouses will perform to kick off the second decade of the Christmas community giveback. Kendrick Lamar will headline alongside the First Lady of TDE Sza. Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Kai Banx, Zacari, AB-Soul, and more will also perform.

The TDE event will take over Watts for two days, and the concert will happen this Thursday, December 12. Also, the family-friendly activities and the job fair are slated for December 13.

Nickerson Gardens will be the place to be this weekend, and entry is free with a charitable donation, which includes unwrapped toys, new clothing, or shoes. Rideshare is recommended for transportation, and the entrance will be on 114th Street.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for the concert, but we recommend getting there as early as possible to secure your spot.

