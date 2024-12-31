Kang’s Coretta, Kattastrophic Khaos & KENDRICK: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest BOSSIP Headlines Of 2024

BEST BOSSIP headlines of 2024!

2024 was a hilariously messy mishmash of mayhem that can be traced directly to Katt Williams opening a sinister portal of hate during his now-legendary appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s popular Club Shay Shay podcast.

In what will be remembered as a year-defining nexus event, the record-setting show blew up the internet while setting the tone for an endlessly chaotic year on only the FOURTH day of 2024.

Check it out below if you lived under a rock this year or just arrived on Earth today:

At this point, we’re begging Katt to close the portal and restore some semblance of good in the universe before it’s too late!

Overall, 2024 was a charcuterie platter of WTFery that also gave us a deliciously messy battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Diddy getting hit with lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit while locked up on federal sex trafficking charges, Kang frolicking around with his Coretta, and Glenn Close becoming even more iconic with her hilariously unhinged performance in The Deliverance.

Back in September, social media spiraled into hysterics over Close’s brilliantly bonkers performance as the wig-wearing, Black man-loving, cigarette-smoking, du-rag-wearing Alberta n the midst of familial chaos.

“For me it was a real journey finding Alberta and I was so led into that journey and through that journey by Lee [Daniels] who had such a strong idea in his head,” Close recalled in an interview with BOSSIP. “He kept saying to me, ‘Every Black person knows somebody like Alberta, not every white person does but every Black person does,’ and so I said, ‘OK I’m gonna totally trust you and you lead me into her.’ I found her when I found that incredible freedom of feeling that whatever I put in my body is only to make me sexy, and I feel sexy all the time, that was kind of a new thought for me.”

Oh yes, it was quite the HOOT that blessed us with one of the most cackle-worthy moments of 2024 and beyond.

What was your fave BOSSIP headline of 2024? Tell us down below and enjoy ALL of the BEST BOSSIP headlines of the year on the flip.