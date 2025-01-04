Recording Artists

Drake Drops 'Fighting Irish Freestyle' Targeting LeBron James

Be Careful: Drake Drops ‘Fighting Irish Freestyle’ Targeting LeBron James & Other Brothers Who Cheered The Opposition In 2024

Published on January 4, 2025

Drake & LeBron - Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

Drake & LeBron James – Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Drake delivered a new freestyle that seemingly blasted Lakers Star LeBron James and others for enjoying his West Coast beatdown.

Yesterday legendary producer Conductor Williams delivered a new freestyle with Drake. 2024 wasn’t the best year for Drizzy but for what it’s worth he was the most streamed rapper every month heading into the new year. When the freestyle was released it was unnamed but the official name was later dubbed “The Fighting Irish Freestyle” for good reason.

On the record, Drake talks about his West Coast beatdown by Kendrick Lamar and calls out people who cheered on the drama.

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/Seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business/ Analyzin’ behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious/ Niggas was never happy for me when I run up the digits/ Or when I’m breakin’ world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness/ Or when I get my fifth Maybach ’cause the color is different/ ‘Member we tradin’ watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition/ You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician/ Sure convinced the gang this shit was rooted in love when it isn’t/ Show me how different we are, there’s blessings in juxtaposition/ I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition” Drizzy raps making sure the target is uncovered.

Every bar hints Drake is speaking about his relationship with LeBron James, who often spends his summer with Drizzy for Carabana. It’s Alleged Drake and LeBron previously traded watches, adding another key identifier on the record. The second verse is where things take an interesting turn.

“And niggas cried the blues for you, sayin’ it wasn’t malicious/ Talkin’ ’bout we family, well, I’m not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image”

We all need Drake to be for real here, ruining LeBron’s public image because he attended Kendrick Lamar’s “The Popout” and rapped a few lyrics is crazy talk. LeBron’s relationship with Kendrick and TDE is well documented and expecting him to choose sides is insanity.

However, to be fair Drake’s beige angst is equally understandable it’s show biz and you can’t trust anyone. Remember it’s Drake who told us that people always switch up and we shouldn’t have any new friends.

You can watch the video for “Fighting Irish Freestyle” below.

