Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Fined $50k For ‘Obscene Gestures’ , Surpasses $285k In Fines For The Season

The unofficial face of the NBA, Anthony Edwards hit with a $50k fine after allegedly making “obscene gestures” toward officials.

Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest stars primed to take control of the NBA in the future as shown in Netflix’s Starting 5. Edwards is always unapologetically himself and reps Atlanta and the state of Georgia at all times.

However, even if he is keeping it real that doesn’t mean he’s above accountability from the NBA on and off the court.

Love Athletes? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to ESPN, Edwards is being $50k for reportedly making “obscene gestures” towards an NBA referee. The alleged gestures occurred in the second quarter of Saturday night’s 127-125 loss to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

For curious minds, the gesture was Edwards allegedly flipping the middle finger to refs after receiving a foul.

While this fine in particular is gaining tons of attention for Anthony Edwards it also marks the fifth fine of the season totaling $285k. Three of the fines happened in December which included “profane language” during a post-game interview and while criticizing officials.

On December 27 Edwards received a hefty $100k fine for once again using profanity in an interview.

Everyone loves Ant-Man but at the end of the day, he must follow the rules or be held accountable like everyone else. Hopefully, Adidas will use Edwards’s current fine problem for an upcoming creative advertisement.